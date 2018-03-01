Shorelines Casino Signs On With Belleville Area Pro-Am

Making a golf event, any golf event, a success is not an easy task. For the organizers of the J/T Classic Pro-Am, having the support of a new major presenting sponsor will be a big boost to keep them moving forward.

Last year, the only pro-am event in the Quinte Region of Ontario was a first season success but co-chairs Tim Howard and Jodie Jenkins are elated to see where things have gone, and going. On Wednesday it was announced that the Shorelines Casino Belleville has jumped on board to back the charity initiative. This year’s J/T Classic Pro-Am will take place June 28 at the Trillium Wood Golf Club.

To get the partnership started, Shorelines Casino Belleville General Manager Ron Urquhart announced an immediate donation of $3,500. It will go a long way to helping the tournament achieve its goal of raising $10,000, this year directed to the Grace Inn Homeless Shelter. In 2017 the tournament’s beneficiary was the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.

“It’s huge for us,” commented Jodie Jenkins on the new partnership. “When we started this event last year we thought it was a great event. I think that adding Shorelines Casino takes it to an elite event. This raises the bar and we’re excited about it. It means a lot.”

The event features 30 four-person teams, each including a golf professional, many who are members of the Great Lakes Tour. Not only do the entry fees go to support the charitable donation, but there is also a pairings party auction the night before to supplement that amount.

Having the head start of $3,500 feeds the momentum, months before the tournament actually begins.

A Huge Boost

“It’s a huge boost,” notes Jenkins about the kick-off donation. “Our goal was to raise $10,000 this year, which is a lofty goal when you consider the amount of charitable events that go on in this community, and many communities. For these guys to step up and says ‘here’s $3500 to start’, well know we don’t have as far to go to get to that $10,000 number.”

Not only will the golfers involved raise much-needed funds for a community project, they’ll have a good time to boot, promises Jenkins. “We try to make sure the players get treated like a TOUR event and that extends to the amateurs who get the same first-class treatment.”

In keeping with the TOUR level experience the J/T Classic Pro-Am engaged the help of the team who operate The Great Lakes Tour, Jim Kenesky and Colin Murray, who will also be conducting a one-day tournament for their Tour at Trillium Wood the day after the pro-am.

“Belleville is a great market to be in,” Kenesky shared. “They love their golf and we have wanted to be in this market. It made sense to have an event right after the pro-am to make it convenient for the players.”

The Pro-Am tournament entry fee is $175 per amateur with an early bird price of $150. Those interested in more information can search out the J/T Classic Pro-Am on Facebook.

