Silverman Shines In Mississippi – Earns First PGA TOUR Top Ten Finish

“This week feels like what I’m used to so I’m just trying to come out here and win,” Ben Silverman shared after the third round of the PGA TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship. It was a great attitude to have as he headed into the fourth and final round.

The Thornhill, Ontario native actually lost ground on Sunday in just his third PGA TOUR start (and 2nd as a member) but still proved he has the talent to compete with some of the best players in the world.

The rookie showed some nerves but little retreat in the final round as he ultimately posted 68-70-69-72 (-9) to earn a share of 7th place in Jackson, Mississippi.

The last day was a roller coaster of scoring at the Country Club of Jackson as Silverman marked down three bogies on the front side and added two more on the back, but balanced things with three birdies and an eagle.

There to witness Ben’s success was coach Liam Mucklow who made the last-minute trip from north of Toronto to watch his student play. He arrived just as his final round began.

Silverman, a winner on the Web.com Tour earlier this year, finished tied for 43rd at the Safeway Open, his first start on Tour as a member. The 29 year-old was 10th on the 2017 Web.com money list

He will be in the field next week at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Thanks to this finish he is predicted to move to 58th in the FedEx Cup Points list, up from 109th.

David Hearn and Corey Conners also made the weekend in Mississippi. The Canadians finished in a share of 59th (Hearn) and 65th (Conners), respectively.

