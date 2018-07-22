Six Winners Crowned at Future Links Skills Challenge National Final

The 10th edition of the Future Links, driven by Acura Junior Skills Challenge Nationals was held on Saturday, July 21 at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario.

24 finalists took part in the big event at the site of the 2018 RBC Canadian Open, with male and female winners declared in three divisions: (9-11, 12-14 and 15-18 years of age).

The six national winners were:

– Andre Zhu, (King City, Ont., King Valley Golf Club | Boys 9-11)

– Lindsay McGrath (Milton, Ont, Glencairn Golf Club | Girls 9-11)

– Matis Lessard (Québec, Que., Académie de Golf Fred Colgan | Boys 12-15)

– Alissa Xu (King City, Ont., Kings Riding Golf Club | Girls 12-15)

– Gregoire Vincent (Québec, Que., Académie de golf Fred Colgan | Boys 15-18)

– Taylor Cormier (Corner Brook, N.L., Blomidon Golf and Country Club | Girls 15-18)

All the finalists advanced after qualifying events held at their local clubs. More than 3000 juniors competed at 180 clubs in four aspects of the game: chipping, driving, putting and iron play.

“This was our strongest year yet for the Future Links, driven by Acura Junior Skills Challenge,” said Adam Hunter, Manager of Junior Programs at Golf Canada. “We are extremely happy with another excellent National Event and want to thank our sponsors Acura Canada, Cobra Golf and Golf Town for their support.”

The winners of each age group received a champion’s package from Titleist Footjoy. In addition, Gregoire Vincent and Taylor Cormier – winners of the 15-18 age groups – have earned exemptions into their local 2019 Future Links, driven by Acura Championship.

On Friday, the National Event participants received an apparel prize pack from Cobra Golf handed out in the Glen Abbey locker room and they played the back nine of Glen Abbey Golf Club on Sunday in the Golf Canada Junior Open.

This week the juniors will be furnished with weekly grounds passes for the RBC Canadian Open and will have a chance to be involved in the Monday Golf Canada Foundation Pro-Am and secure a spot in Wednesday’s Walk with a Pro event.