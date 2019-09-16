2019 Solheim Cup Draws Record Crowds

The results are in and to little surprise for anyone who followed coverage of the competition, the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles Resort was a resounding success.

VisitScotland reported on Monday that over the week more than 90,000 spectators turned out in Perthshire to watch the competition and ultimately see the European team prevail over the U.S. Squad by the slimmest of margins.

The presence of some of the best players in golf made it the highest attended women’s golf event ever in the United Kingdom.

The promising subset in that overall number of attendees was more than 5,000 junior admissions.

Some 6,000 spectators attended the opening ceremonies and more than 13,000 took part in the on-site golf fun zone activities.

Four Years of Effort

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, stated: “We set out four years ago to deliver an event that would take The Solheim Cup to the next level and there can be no question that we have achieved that. Not only have we seen record crowds for a women’s golf event in the UK, we have set a new benchmark for accessibility and inclusion as well as the quality and scale of infrastructure.

“Anyone who witnessed The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles can be left in no doubt that it was a major event and one which proves that Scotland delivers on the international stage. We have provided an outstanding platform for the continued growth of women’s golf and women’s sport. Our thanks go to the many partners and stakeholders who have helped deliver this world-class event, specifically IMG who have done an incredible job in delivering our ambitions for The 2019 Solheim Cup.”

Ross Hallett, Executive Tournament Director, IMG: “We are very proud of our role in delivering this world-class event that we believe was the best Solheim Cup to date, in-keeping with the remit we were set by Visit Scotland. This amazing journey started for IMG more than four years ago and to see all that work play out to such a thrilling climax to a global audience was very satisfying. Our 50-strong global IMG events team is extremely proud to have played such a key role in this historic event and we thank VisitScotland for this amazing opportunity.”