Product Watch: Fifth Generation Srixon Q-Star Ball Unveiled

Q-Star, 5th Generation. It sounds like the name of the latest show on the Sci-Fi channel but, in fact, it is the latest golf ball offering from Srixon Golf.

This mid-price model will continue to be offered in both white (Pure White) and yellow (Tour Yellow) versions.

“The new Q-STAR maintains the high-quality performance that consumers have come to expect with this golf ball,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development. “We’ve enhanced this generation with the new FastLayer Core to drive more ball speed and distance from Q-STAR.”

The Q-Star golf ball falls in the middle of Srixon line-up, with a comfortable pricing level between the premium Z-Star line and the Soft Feel product.

Even so, the company is trying to bring more performance value to the ball with some improvements.

Most notable is a core design with a softer centre and more firmness as it moves to the outer edge, helping to retain feel but increase ball speed.

That has been married to a 338 “speed” dimple pattern to reduce drag and drop the trajectory for a flatter landing angle and more roll-out.

As always in Srixon balls, the cover gets some extra attention with the use of the company’s “Spin Skin” technology, a coating that increase the friction between the club face and the ball to help create spin.

“With the addition of the new FastLayer Core and Spin Skin with SeRM, the latest generation of Q-STAR golf balls deliver superior, all-around performance compared against similar offerings in the market,” said Brunski.

The Srixon Q-STAR golf balls officially launch in North America on June 28, 2019.