RBC Canadian Open Will Be Hosted By St. Georges G&CC In 2020 and 2024

After speculation for some time, Golf Canada and their title sponsor, RBC, announced today that they have reached an agreement with St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto to play host to the RBC Canadian Open in 2020 and 2024.

The much-heralded Stanley Thompson design, with re-work by Ian Andrew and Tom Doak, has previously hosted five editions of the Canadian National Championship, in 1933, 1949, 1960, 1968, and 2010, respectively.

“Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA TOUR, we are very proud to bring the 2020 and 2024 RBC Canadian Open back to the historic St. George’s Golf and Country Club,” said Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada in a prepared statement. “We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the membership at both Islington Golf Club and St. George’s in partnering with us to welcome our National Men’s Open Championship back to the heart of Toronto.”

The return to St. George’s was a popular choice in 2010 although wet turf conditions led to some low scoring, including a third round of 60 (-10) by eventual winner, Carl Petterson, He missed a 30 foot birdie on the final hole to post 59.

Since then, after a hard winter in 2014 that devastated the putting surfaces, the club received a massive greens upgrade that may help to temper scoring with some of the hole locations from the original 1920’s design returned to play.

“The RBC Canadian Open is one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA TOUR, and we are pleased to host it at St. George’s Golf and Country Club, one of Canada’s premier courses,” added Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “There is so much momentum leading into this year’s tournament, and as we look to 2020 and beyond, we are excited by the prospect of continuing to grow the fan base for this great sport.”

“Our membership is incredibly proud to host the 2020 and 2024 RBC Canadian Open,” said Jason Clarke, Chief Operating Officer. “The exciting enhancements to the event, the change in tournament date, and the meaningful commitment St. George’s has made to support The Golf Canada Foundation garnered overwhelming support from our members. As our Club celebrates its 90th year, we look forward to further developing St. George’s commitment to golf in Canada through this seven-year partnership with RBC and Golf Canada and sharing our iconic Stanley Thompson course with the world by continuing the legacy of hosting Canada’s National Men’s Championship.”

As they did in 2010, the nearby Islington Golf Club will provide the practice facilities.

“We are so appreciative to have the Islington Golf Club play a meaningful role in the RBC Canadian Open,” added Applebaum. “The membership has expressed a strong commitment in their support of the championship, and we look forward to building on that partnership in the years to come.”

“We are pleased to welcome the RBC Canadian Open along with the stars of the PGA TOUR to the great city of Toronto in 2020,” said City of Toronto Councillor Stephen Holyday. “The PGA TOUR is an international event that will showcase the city of Toronto’s world-class hosting experience to a global audience. We are proud to be collaborating with Golf Canada, as our collective teams are working towards a viable operational plan that will ensure a truly successful event.”

The 2020 RBC Canadian Open will take place from June 8-14, 2020, immediately following The Memorial Championship in Ohio and leading into the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.