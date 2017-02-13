Grace St-Germain Decides Her Next Collegiate Step

It still won’t play out for some time but Ottawa Grace St-Germain has decided what her next step in golf will be.

The 18 year-old Camelot Golf & Country Club member announced on Monday that after she completes her two years of schooling at Daytona State College, where she is currently enrolled, that she will attend the University of Arkansas.

The three-time Ottawa Sports Award winner and current member of Team Canada will transfer to the school and become a part of the Razorbacks Women’s Golf Team in the Fall of 2018.

“I am so lucky to be playing for Daytona State College for 2016 and 2017 and feel so fortunate to be able to call the University of Arkansas my home for 2018 and 2019,” she shared with Flagstick.com. “Really looking forward to being a Razorback!”

St. Germain is the reigning Ontario Women’s Amateur champion, and a previous winner of the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship. So far in her collegiate career St-Germain has helped her Falcons team to two victories in three events while recording a 2nd, a share of 15th, and a tie for 8th for her individual finishes.