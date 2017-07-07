Grace St. Germain Qualifies For U.S. Women’s Amateur

Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain has a busy summer schedule of golf events. Now, thanks to her own great play, she has another tournament to compete in.

The Team Canada member was the co-medalist on June 6th in Sectional Qualifying for the United States Women’s Amateur Championship. It was played at the Bermuda Run (East) Golf Course in North Carolina.

St-Germain, a member of the Camelot Golf & Country Club, posted a 71 (-1) to share the top spot with three other golfers and advance to the championship’s field. It also happened to be the first time her mother Kathy St-Germain was on the bag as her caddie.

The U.S. Women’s Amateur will be played on August 7-13 at the San Diego Country Club in San Diego, California.

Up next for the teen is the 115th North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst, North Carolina on July 10-14, 2017. She is one of six Canadian players in that event this year.