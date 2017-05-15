St-Germain Shares Second At National Junior College Championship

It was a solid start to the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s National Golf Championship for Grace St-Germain.

The Team Canada member from Ottawa, a freshman for Daytona State College, shot 73 (+2) at the Chateau Elan Golf Course in Braselton, Georgia in the first of four scheduled rounds.

That places the 18-year-old two strokes off the lead held by Peerada Piddon of Barton County Community College and has her sharing second place with Sadie Dewinton-Davies of West Texas Community College.

It temperatures hovering near 30 Celsius St-Germain had a card marked by five bogies and three birdies.

Her play helped her Falcons Team to a six stroke lead overall with a 300 total.

In 2016 the Falcons team won the National Championship. They are seeking their 9th championship this week.

