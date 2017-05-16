St-Germain Still In Top 10 At National Junior College Championship

Grace St-Germain lost ground in round two of the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s National Golf Championship.

The freshman for Daytona State College from Ottawa, Ontario added a second round 78 to her opening 73 at the Chateau Elan Golf Course in Braselton, Georgia.

Halfway through the 72 scheduled holes she now sits in 9th place overall.

Her Falcons team remains in the lead as they seek their 9th National Championship and a repeat of the title they won last year,

Fellow Ontario golfer Alexandra Naumovski of Hornby moved up one spot and it now tied for 15th place. She plays for Seminole State.

Leaderboard