St-Germain & Szeryk Experience Success At Mexican Women’s Amateur

Trailing by a fair bit heading into the final round of the Mexican Women’s Amateur Championship on January 12th, it was going to be a tough task for Canadians Grace St-Germain and Maddie Szeryk to capture the individual title.

Despite this, the Team Canada Amateur Squad duo pushed on, resulting in their combined score being enough to earn a win in the team portion of the championship.

Played over 72 holes at the Club de Golf Bellavista, homegrown Mexican talent Isabella Fierro took the individual title with a cumulative score of 287, 1 under par. She was the only player to complete the event under par.

Finishing eight strokes back but in third place was Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain. For the week, the freshman at Daytona State and member of Camelot Golf & Country Club, posted scores of 73, 73, 74, and 75 to finish at 7 over par.

Just one back of her was Szeryk, a resident of Texas but a dual American/Canadian Citizen with ties to the London, Ontario area. The Texas A&M student recorded rounds of 77, 74, 70, and 75.