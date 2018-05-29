St. Lawrence Junior Golf Tour Seeking Alumni For Golf Tournament

As they prepare to play their thirty-fifth season of event (1984-2018), the St. Lawrence Junior Golf Tour is planning a golf tournament to bring together players and coaching alumni for a celebratory event.

The tournament, which will be held at the Black Bear Ridge Golf Course in Belleville, on July 29th, and is open to all those who have been affiliated with the Tour through the years.

It will feature a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and they day includes bag drop service, practice balls, 18 holes of golf with a power cart, and a chicken and rib dinner.

Through the years the Tour has featured the participation of thousands of young golfers, including those that have gone on to great success in playing the sport. They include those that ascended to the PGA TOUR members like Jon Mills and Matt McQuillan, and those who have found success on the Symetra Tour and LPGA TOUR like Brooke Henderson and Augusta James.

The local tour, which is comprised of events in the Gananoque, Kingston, Belleville, and Trenton areas has also produced many members of the golf community who went on to be club professionals, player agents, golf course architects, and college coaches.

To register, golfers should contact Mary-Stewart Ross at (613) 384-0952 or marystewartross@gmail.com

For more information on the St. Lawrence Junior Tour visit this link: www.stlawrencejgt.com/