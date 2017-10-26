Steady Start For Brooke Henderson In Malaysia

The 11th ranked player in the world, Canada’s Brooke Henderson, is off to a comfortable start at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

Henderson toured the TPC Kuala Lumpur in 70 shots in round one, making two birdies and one bogey on her card to accompany fifteen pars.

The -1 score puts her in a share of 20th place after the opening loop, with Lydia Ko leading the field at -7.

Canada’s Alena Sharp turned in even par round to share 32nd.

Last year the Canadians ultimately did not fare well at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia. Maude-Aimee Leblanc tied for 43rd while Sharp earned a share 55th and Henderson was further back in a split of 63rd.

They are hoping to change that this year.

—

Ko is riding a bit of momentum after closing with a 65 last week in Taiwan. She alluded to it after her 64 in Kuala Lumpur.

“I think golf is such a confidence and mental game, I’m struggling a little bit during the middle of my season this year. I played great in Indianapolis. Obviously didn’t end up winning, but actually my second place finish gave me confidence going forward.

You know, with golf, and all the players out here, everybody’s super talented. Week-in, week-out, the talent level doesn’t change that much. But the person that’s more confident and more comfortable and positive, they are the players that are going to keep consistently playing well. I think the more I see the putts go in, or the more under par rounds I have, the more confident I get going into the next round or the next tournament.

It’s just about confidence. So hopefully I’m going to play with confidence the next few days.”

