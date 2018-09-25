What's New?

Steinberg / Koselek Capture Ontario Women’s Four Ball Championship

September 25, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Kelly Koselek (middle), Ivy Steinberg (right) Photo: Golf Ontario

(Via Golf Ontario) THORNHILL, ON — The final event on the Golf Ontario women’s provincial championship calendar took place on Sept. 24 at Ladies Golf Club in Thornhill under cool and windy conditions. The ladies fought hard against the elements to still display some exceptional golf on the picturesque course, a Stanley Thompson design. With playoffs needed, they almost had to battle darkness too.

The Ontario Women’s Four Ball Championship is one of the more unique championships on the Golf Ontario schedule because it is open to all ages and featured some very notable players including: World Golf Hall of Famer Marlene Stewart Streit, past champion Marion Reid, past Senior Women’s Champion Ivy Steinberg, past two-time Senior Champion Joey Bush and also Mary Ann Hayward, both an Ontario and Quebec Golf Hall of Famer.

With all of the talented golfers in the field, a strong score would be needed in order to win.  After all was said and done, a four way tie of even par (72) set the stage for a cold and dark playoff match up. On the first playoff hole two teams were eliminated leaving Ivy Steinberg of Granite Golf Club and Kelly Koselek of CedarBrae Golf Club and Toronto Golf Club to capture gold on the second playoff hole over Katrina Myers and Jacinth Hoilett.

When asked what the championship win meant to them, Steinberg said “I’m very excited to be back in the winner’s circle after a difficult summer and obviously sharing it with a friend makes it even more special.” Steinberg added, “I’m so proud of Kelly winning her first provincial championship”.

After the playoff holes, the teams of Mary Ann Hayward and Joey Bush, Katrina Myers and Jacinth Hoilett and Liz Hadden and Tammy Barclay tied for the silver medal at even par (72).

Cindy Dunham and Lori Graves took the Net Division Trophy at a net total of 10-under (62).

The net silver medal went to the team of Joanne Barrington and Lynne Owen ( net 64). Bronze was awarded to the team of Kandice Brackenbury and Debbie Couch (net 65) .

The shot of the day might have gone to Janet Calderone who fired a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, a 168 yard par three.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Team +/- Thru Total
T1 Liz Hadden
Tammy Barclay		 E F 72
T1 Mary Ann Hayward
Joey Bush		 E F 72
T1 Katrina Myers
Jacinth Hoilett		 E F 72
T1 Ivy Steinberg
Kelly Koselek		 E F 72
T5 Julie Green
Kathie Houghton		 +3 F 75
T5 Sue Postian
Sarah-Anne Smurlick		 +3 F 75
T7 Cindy Dunham
Lori Graves		 +4 F 76
T7 Lise Jubinville
Brenda Pilon		 +4 F 76
T9 Betty Divok
Louise Robitaille		 +5 F 77
T9 Marion Reid
Joanne Noble		 +5 F 77
T11 Joanne Barrington
Lynne Owen		 +6 F 78
T11 Julie Girard
Marlene Streit		 +6 F 78
T11 Sharon Montgomery-Greenwood
Sandra Billyard		 +6 F 78
T11 Cindy Wegg
Janet Calderone		 +6 F 78
T15 Penny Hirsh
Marian Carter		 +7 F 79
T15 Lilly Liu
Jane Kirkpatrick		 +7 F 79
T17 Deborah Bradley
A. Charlotte Wang		 +8 F 80
T17 Jenny DiBernardo
Wynnie Lam		 +8 F 80
T17 Esme Kwong
Marjorie Kyle		 +8 F 80
T17 Dana Saccoccio
Maureen Barrey		 +8 F 80
T17 Ellen Wallace
Marie Verschuuren		 +8 F 80
T17 Helen Williams
Terri Kim		 +8 F 80
T23 Janelle Fairgrieve
Danielle Hughes		 +9 F 81
T23 Cheryl Hoshowsky
Louise Desrochers		 +9 F 81
T25 Darlene Homonko
Susan McGuigan		 +10 F 82
T25 Oksana Tressel
Nancy Tarzwell		 +10 F 82
27 Sandra Fleming
Sally Fitzpatrick		 +11 F 83
28 Penny Robinson
Shawna Park		 +12 F 84
T29 Yinka Aiyede
Nancy Horne		 +13 F 85
T29 Martha Cruikshank
Lisa Allen		 +13 F 85
T31 Shelly Gianetto
Kim Dubeau-White		 +14 F 86
T31 Marion Houliston
Maureen Peet		 +14 F 86
T31 Debbie Rowbotham
Maureen Burns		 +14 F 86
T34 Kandice Brackenbury
Debbie Couch		 +15 F 87
T34 Sylvia Brown
Debbie Hook		 +15 F 87
T34 Anne Dunbar
Carolyn May		 +15 F 87
T34 Rosemary Scott
Susan Burton		 +15 F 87
38 Cindy Valianes
Debbie Dunn		 +17 F 89
39 Mary Sallinen
Susan Rooney		 +18 F 90
T40 Josette Bell
Margaret Chew		 +19 F 91
T40 Wendy Mitchell
Elaine Hiscox		 +19 F 91
42 Sharon Labbett
Lauren Hirano		 +20 F 92
43 Joan Murray
Jacqueline Gray		 +21 F 93
44 Anne Claassen
Anne McClure		 +22 F 94
T45 Lynda McNicol
Angie Eichel		 +24 F 96
T45 Susan Snow Liska
Kenika Snyder		 +24 F 96

