Stellar Field Ready For 2018 Flagstick Open

One of the premier amateur golf tournaments in Eastern Ontario is set for another installment.

A talented field of players from around North America will be at the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario over the long weekend to contend for the title at the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship, presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Golf Canada.

The players will compete over thirty-six holes, with round one set for Saturday, May 18, and the final round scheduled for the next day.

An overall champion will be crowned, as well as A Flight and B Flight champions.

Tournament Director Jeff Bauder, the Publisher of Flagstick Golf Magazine, says it may be one of the most competitive groups of entrants that they have seen in the six years the tournament has been played at the premium public facility located about 35 minutes south of Ottawa.

”We have really seen a huge response from the competitive golf community. The last time I looked there were more than two dozen players in the field with an index of one or less, so that is incredible. At the same time all the players in the field will be treated to exceptional registration gifting from our partners, TaylorMade Golf and adidas Golf. It should be well received by everyone.”

Among the players this year is two-time defending champion Noah Steele, who completed his sophomore year at Sam Houston State University in Texas this week. He only became available to return for a title defense after his Bearkats team failed to advance at the NCAA Norman Regional.

Steele will tee off in the final group on Saturday alongside Kent State graduate and National Team member Josh Whalen. Whalen, the #1 ranked player on the 2017 Golf Canada Order of Merit, has spent the winter travelling with the national squad to tournaments in Argentina and Australia.

The pair is just a sample of the talent in the field which includes many players familiar with hoisting trophies, including Ryan Sevigny, Nicholas Brisebois, Dwight Reinhart, Jeff Crowe, Brad Revell, and Robert Mustard, to name just a few.

Spectators are encouraged to attend.

To see the draw and the leaderboard follow this link.