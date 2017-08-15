Steve Hall Adds His Name to the List of PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Senior Champions

It was a perfect day to crown a PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Senior Champion on the Flagstick.com Players Tour at the Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario on August 14.

Although golf was the main purpose on the day, PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Members as well as invited guests were also in attendance to honour their recently retired Executive Director Harry Hereford at a reception after their game of golf.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP

A light breeze kissed the faces of Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals under a clear blue sky on The Mississippi Golf Course, which was in near perfect condition.

The field included four of the seven previous Champions who had been presented the Stan Kolar Trophy by Marie Kolar. Between the four, they had held the trophy twenty-three times since 1989. Andre Harvey had walked away with the trophy ten times between 1992 and 2002, while Barry Laphen and Stan’s son Terry Kolar had each won three times. Seven time trophy winner Graham Gunn was vying for his fourth consecutive 1st place cheque.

In the end a new name was added to the Stan Kolar Trophy presented by Marie Kolar.

Steve Hall, from the Sand Point Golf Club, posted a four under par score of 68 early and waited anxiously to see if his score would hold up. Graham Gunn from the White Sands Golf Club and Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows Golf Club came into the clubhouse after recording magnificent scores of 69 only to find out they had finished in a tie for 2nd place.

Interviewed by Flagstick shortly after the final score had been posted, Steve made the following comments about his golf game, his win and the reception for his long-time friend Harry Hereford.

“I haven’t been playing a lot of golf, maybe once a week. I hadn’t played for two weeks and I went out yesterday for nine holes to get ready for today and hit it sideways, so my game today was actually a surprise. I hit the driver really well and got the irons on track, made a few putts and I got a few breaks and ended up playing well.

It’s kind of funny because I was looking at the trophy and list of winners on the first tee and I saw Andre Harvey’s name a hundred times (actually 10) so I thought it would be nice to have my name on that list. But I win like once in a blue moon, so it’s nice to win.

I consider this a relaxing day away from the club to be with the guys and play a social game. This score was a bonus as I played in a great group with John Doolan and Scott MacDonald. It’s good to see all the guys and catch up with them, especially some of the older guys that were there when I joined the Association.

I know some of them played so they could be here to honour Harry Hereford who has done a lot for the Association through the years. He’s a PGA of Canada guy right down to the core and he’s been very good to me. He’s gotten me a few jobs with his recommendations which I really appreciate. I worked for Harry for a couple of years and I really appreciated the opportunity.”

In the 50-59 age group of the championship Darrell Buchanan took home the first place cheque followed by Scott MacDonald from Juniper Fairways with his score of 71. Graham Gunn didn’t get his fourth consecutive win but he did finish first in the 60-69 age group followed by Cedarhill Golf & Country Club’s Greg White who shot an even par round of 72. Free swinging Don Renaud took the elder statesman prize with his fine round of 82.

THE RECEPTION

Harry Hereford, who had held the position of PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Executive Director since 2000, was reluctantly in attendance, along with his wife Phyllis, to be honoured by his peers. Harry has been a institution through his time with the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone and he was greeted by many of his colleagues and friends with numerous standing ovations.

Gord Percy brought greetings from the PGA of Canada and presented him with a BOSS watch. Carol Ann Campbell presented Phyllis with a bouquet of flowers and she also announced that the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone would be making a contribution to the Arnprior Legion in Harry’s name. Zone President Greg Chambers also announced that the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone’s Teacher of the Year Award would now be re-named as the Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year Award.

Harry took centre stage to talk briefly and his tone reflected his love for his profession and the service PGA of Canada Golf Professionals provide to their members as well as the general public.

August 14th will be remembered for the crowning of a new PGA of Canada Senior Zone Champion and the chance to honour a gentleman who has contributed so much to golf in the Ottawa Valley.

Congratulations to Steve Hall for his win and also to Harry Hereford for his life-long dedication to the game of golf and the PGA of Canada.

Final Leaderboard