Strength of Field Prompts Format Adjustment For Flagstick Open Amateur Championship

As entries continue to come in for the 2018 Flagstick Open to be held at eQuinelle on May 19/20, tournament organizers are announcing a slight adjustment in the format for the Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade Canada and adidas Golf Canada.

“With the level of players entered rising to an unprecedented skill level, including collegiate players and National Team members, we have decided to adjust the field to include two divisions,”says Tournament Director Jeff Bauder. “This will allow more players to have a chance to compete against their peers at a similar skill level, even if they fall out of contention for the overall title,” he added.

This year’s sign-ups already includes golfers from Ontario, Quebec and the United States.

All players will face the same course set-up at eQuinelle, leaving them all eligible to earn the coveted overall championship, but the field will be divided in half based on indexes. Their will be a generous prize allocation for each division.

As always every player entered will receive player gifting worth far more than the entry fee. It will include items from TaylorMade Golf Canada, adidas Golf Canada, and Flagstick Golf Magazine.

For $199, plus HST and processing fee, all players are guaranteed registration gifts, two rounds of play at eQuinelle, range balls each day, and a steak dinner after the first round. That makes it one of the best golf tournament values in Canada.