Strong Field Nearly Complete For CP Women’s Open: James & St-Germain Among Additions

As expected a stellar field will descend on Ottawa next week for the playing of the 2017 CP (Canadian Pacific) Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Among those competing will be 92 of the top 100 players from the 2017 LPGA Tour Money list. Highlighting that group is defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, the world’s top ranked player – So Yeon Ryu, 3-time champion Lydia Ko and Smiths Falls’ Brooke Henderson.

Also confirmed at this time for the field at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on August 21-27 are 13 Canadians including Eastern Ontario golfers Augusta James (Bath, Ontario) and Grace St-Germain (Ottawa).

The tournament, which will see the CP Has Heart Program raise funds in support of Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, continues to be one of the strongest on the LPGA TOUR and the field reflects that.

19 of the 24 players from this week’s Solheim Cup have confirmed their intent to be in the National Capital next week.

“We are thrilled to welcome the world’s best to Ottawa as the CP Women’s Open returns to our nation’s capital to coincide with the Canada 150 celebration,” said Golf Canada’s Chief Championships Officer, Bill Paul. “The CP Women’s Open will feature a strong LPGA Tour field along with the very best rising talents in Canadian and international golf. Ottawa area golf fans are sure to be treated to an unbelievable showcase of world-class golf.”

Expect a frenzy among Canadian golf fans next week as more than a dozen native daughters who will be seeking to win their National Open.

The list is led by Honorary Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member Brooke Henderson, already a winner on TOUR this year and currently no. 5 on the LPGA Money List.

Joining Henderson in the field are fellow Canadians Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc of Sherbrooke, Que., Anne-Catherine Tanguay of Quebec City, Jennifer Ha of Calgary, Augusta James of Bath, Ont. and Samantha Richdale of Kelowna, B.C., along with fellow CP ambassador and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Lorie Kane of Charlottetown.

Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., who picked up her first Symetra Tour victory earlier this month at the PHC Classic, will also be in the field competing on a tournament exemption.

All four members of Golf Canada’s National Amateur Team will be competing, including Ottawa native Grace St. Germain, Jaclyn Lee of Calgary, Naomi Ko of Victoria, B.C., and dual citizen Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont. Tanguay, James and Ha are also members of Golf Canada’s Young Pro Squad.

Each of the strong Canuck contingent have one goal in mind: to become the first Canadian to win an LPGA Tour event in Canada since Jocelyne Bourassa won La Canadienne in 1973.

The field of 156 competitors will vie for the US$2.25 million purse as the championship returns to Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club for the first time since 2008. The 2017 winner’s prize is $337,500.

On Monday, Aug. 21, an 18-hole stroke play qualifier will take place at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Ottawa to determine the final four exemptions directly into the CP Women’s Open.

The champion of the Data PGA Women’s Championship of Canada which concludes today at Scarboro Golf and Country Club in Toronto also receives an exemption into the 2017 CP Women’s Open.

Information regarding tickets and corporate hospitality for the CP Women’s Open can be found at www.cpwomensopen.com.

Full Field List