Successful Defense – Reinhart Repeats At Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur

For the fourth time Dwight Reinhart of Ottawa’s Eagle Creek Golf Club is the Golf Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur Champion.
Reinhart, a former pro who returned to amateur golf with much success, took the lead early in the 54 hole tournament at Val des Lacs in Ste-Sophie and rode it all the way to victory in the 23rd playing of the championship
Dwight established his intention to defend the title he won in 2017 early with an opening 67 (-4) and added rounds of 70 and 71 to earn a six-stroke victory over Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Graham Cooke.
Reinhart, who also won the title in 2012 and 2015, will now take his place on the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur team for the sixth time. He will be joined by Cooke and 3rd place finisher Philip Doucet for the playing of the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Victoria Golf Club in late August.
On the women’s side of the draw, there was also a winner taking the title for a fourth time. Marie-Thérèse Torti of La Vallée du Richelieu gained on the field with a final round 74 to move from fifth to first and regain the championship she had also earned in 2004, 2007, and 2016.
Nachcha Perkins of Windmill Heights and Marlene Desbiens of Murray Bay tied for 2nd.
The Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Amateur Team is no chosen until after the Provincial Women’s Senior Championship later this month.
Men’s Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|E
|F
|-5
|67
|70
|71
|208
|2
|Graham Cooke Summerlea Golf Club
|+3
|F
|+1
|71
|69
|74
|214
|3
|Philip Doucet Royal Montreal GC
|+1
|F
|+5
|69
|77
|72
|218
|4
|Stephen Layne Golf Saint-Raphaël
|-1
|F
|+7
|77
|73
|70
|220
|5
|Noah Norton CaughnawagaGC
|+1
|F
|+8
|75
|74
|72
|221
|T6
|Max Rochette Camelot G & CC
|+1
|F
|+9
|76
|74
|72
|222
|T6
|Mathieu Rochon Cornwall
|+3
|F
|+9
|75
|73
|74
|222
|T8
|Guillaume Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|-1
|F
|+10
|76
|77
|70
|223
|T8
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+1
|F
|+10
|78
|73
|72
|223
|T8
|Taylor Collins Sand Point GC
|+3
|F
|+10
|74
|75
|74
|223
|T11
|Normand Martel Vieux-Village
|E
|F
|+11
|77
|76
|71
|224
|T11
|David Lamontagne Milby
|-2
|F
|+11
|79
|76
|69
|224
|T11
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+2
|F
|+11
|75
|76
|73
|224
|T11
|Ryan Sevigny Eagle Creek GC
|+4
|F
|+11
|78
|71
|75
|224
|15
|John Zimmer Elm Ridge CC
|+4
|F
|+12
|75
|75
|75
|225
|T16
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|+13
|74
|77
|75
|226
|T16
|Hugues Legault Royal Montreal GC
|+8
|F
|+13
|73
|74
|79
|226
|T18
|Michel Roy Royal Quebec GC – Royal
|+1
|F
|+14
|78
|77
|72
|227
|T18
|Étienne Dumas Kanawaki
|+3
|F
|+14
|75
|78
|74
|227
|T18
|André Cléroux Islesmere GC
|+5
|F
|+14
|75
|76
|76
|227
|T18
|Rodney Morgan Beaconsfield
|+6
|F
|+14
|77
|73
|77
|227
|22
|Éric Girard Ki-8-Eb
|+3
|F
|+15
|78
|76
|74
|228
|23
|Paul Schofield Boucherville
|+5
|F
|+16
|75
|78
|76
|229
|24
|Ryan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+8
|F
|+17
|72
|79
|79
|230
|T25
|Dominic Boucher Triangle d’Or
|+7
|F
|+18
|75
|78
|78
|231
|T25
|Philippe Cadieux Royal Montreal GC
|+8
|F
|+18
|77
|75
|79
|231
|T27
|Mark McBride Camelot G & CC
|+6
|F
|+19
|76
|79
|77
|232
|T27
|Serge Dagenais Vallée du Richelieu
|+6
|F
|+19
|79
|76
|77
|232
|T27
|Marco Comeau Whitlock G&CC
|+8
|F
|+19
|77
|76
|79
|232
|T30
|Jean-Marc Cabana Club De Golf De Hemmingfo
|+7
|F
|+20
|74
|81
|78
|233
|T30
|Doug Eccles Royal Montreal GC
|+9
|F
|+20
|78
|75
|80
|233
|32
|Guy Sawyer Cowansville
|+11
|F
|+21
|72
|80
|82
|234
|T33
|Félix Coulombe Vallée du Richelieu
|+9
|F
|+22
|76
|79
|80
|235
|T33
|Massimo Roch Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+9
|F
|+22
|78
|77
|80
|235
|T33
|Nicholas Yawney Rivermead GC
|+12
|F
|+22
|77
|75
|83
|235
|36
|Louis-Philippe Fournier Vallée du Richelieu
|+12
|F
|+25
|76
|79
|83
|238
Women’s Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Marie-Thérèse Torti Vallée du Richelieu
|+1
|F
|+9
|81
|74
|155
|T2
|Nachcha Perkins Windmill Heights
|+3
|F
|+10
|80
|76
|156
|T2
|Marlene Desbiens Murray Bay
|+5
|F
|+10
|78
|78
|156
|4
|Anne-Julie Hallee Lac Mégantic
|+2
|F
|+12
|83
|75
|158
|T5
|Jocelyn Smith Milby
|+3
|F
|+16
|86
|76
|162
|T5
|Sandra England Whitlock G&CC
|+9
|F
|+16
|80
|82
|162
|T7
|Évelyne Lussier Mirage GC
|+7
|F
|+17
|83
|80
|163
|T7
|Diane Dolan Hylands Golf Club
|+10
|F
|+17
|80
|83
|163
|9
|Louise Hotte Rivermead GC
|+6
|F
|+21
|88
|79
|167
|T10
|Lauraine Letarte Boucherville
|+12
|F
|+28
|89
|85
|174
|T10
|Carole Letendre Algonquin
|+16
|F
|+28
|85
|89
|174
|12
|Josée L’Ecuyer Club de Golf Lotbinière
|+16
|F
|+42
|99
|89
|188
|13
|Donna Haley Whitlock G&CC
|+18
|F
|+43
|98
|91
|189
Just wondering why it is always mentioned that Reinhart is a former pro while it is never mentioned about other guys who win local tournaments and were former pros .
Any player in particular? We often mention it if it is relevant.
Many readers in the past have asked if this is the same Dwight Reinhart was who was a pro in Renfrew, Manitoba, etc. Just meant to add context and identity; no other reason.