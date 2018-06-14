What's New?

Successful Defense – Reinhart Repeats At Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur

June 14, 2018 Scott MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 2

Marie-Thérèse Torti and Dwight Reinhart (Photo: Golf Quebec)

For the fourth time Dwight Reinhart of Ottawa’s Eagle Creek Golf Club is the Golf Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur Champion.

Reinhart, a former pro who returned to amateur golf with much success, took the lead early in the 54 hole tournament at Val des Lacs in Ste-Sophie and rode it all the way to victory in the 23rd playing of the championship

Dwight established his intention to defend the title he won in 2017 early with an opening 67 (-4) and added rounds of 70 and 71 to earn a six-stroke victory over Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Graham Cooke.

Reinhart, who also won the title in 2012 and 2015, will now take his place on the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur team for the sixth time. He will be joined by Cooke and 3rd place finisher Philip Doucet for the playing of the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Victoria Golf Club in late August.

On the women’s side of the draw, there was also a winner taking the title for a fourth time. Marie-Thérèse Torti of La Vallée du Richelieu gained on the field with a final round 74 to move from fifth to first and regain the championship she had also earned in 2004, 2007, and 2016.

Nachcha Perkins of Windmill Heights and Marlene Desbiens of Murray Bay tied for 2nd.

The Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Amateur Team is no chosen until after the Provincial Women’s Senior Championship later this month.

Men’s Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC E F -5 67 70 71 208
2 Graham Cooke  Summerlea Golf Club +3 F +1 71 69 74 214
3 Philip Doucet  Royal Montreal GC +1 F +5 69 77 72 218
4 Stephen Layne  Golf Saint-Raphaël -1 F +7 77 73 70 220
5 Noah Norton  CaughnawagaGC +1 F +8 75 74 72 221
T6 Max Rochette  Camelot G & CC +1 F +9 76 74 72 222
T6 Mathieu Rochon  Cornwall +3 F +9 75 73 74 222
T8 Guillaume Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC -1 F +10 76 77 70 223
T8 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +1 F +10 78 73 72 223
T8 Taylor Collins  Sand Point GC +3 F +10 74 75 74 223
T11 Normand Martel  Vieux-Village E F +11 77 76 71 224
T11 David Lamontagne  Milby -2 F +11 79 76 69 224
T11 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +2 F +11 75 76 73 224
T11 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC +4 F +11 78 71 75 224
15 John Zimmer  Elm Ridge CC +4 F +12 75 75 75 225
T16 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +4 F +13 74 77 75 226
T16 Hugues Legault  Royal Montreal GC +8 F +13 73 74 79 226
T18 Michel Roy  Royal Quebec GC – Royal +1 F +14 78 77 72 227
T18 Étienne Dumas  Kanawaki +3 F +14 75 78 74 227
T18 André Cléroux  Islesmere GC +5 F +14 75 76 76 227
T18 Rodney Morgan  Beaconsfield +6 F +14 77 73 77 227
22 Éric Girard  Ki-8-Eb +3 F +15 78 76 74 228
23 Paul Schofield  Boucherville +5 F +16 75 78 76 229
24 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +8 F +17 72 79 79 230
T25 Dominic Boucher  Triangle d’Or +7 F +18 75 78 78 231
T25 Philippe Cadieux  Royal Montreal GC +8 F +18 77 75 79 231
T27 Mark McBride  Camelot G & CC +6 F +19 76 79 77 232
T27 Serge Dagenais  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +19 79 76 77 232
T27 Marco Comeau  Whitlock G&CC +8 F +19 77 76 79 232
T30 Jean-Marc Cabana  Club De Golf De Hemmingfo +7 F +20 74 81 78 233
T30 Doug Eccles  Royal Montreal GC +9 F +20 78 75 80 233
32 Guy Sawyer  Cowansville +11 F +21 72 80 82 234
T33 Félix Coulombe  Vallée du Richelieu +9 F +22 76 79 80 235
T33 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +9 F +22 78 77 80 235
T33 Nicholas Yawney  Rivermead GC +12 F +22 77 75 83 235
36 Louis-Philippe Fournier  Vallée du Richelieu +12 F +25 76 79 83 238

Women’s Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Marie-Thérèse Torti  Vallée du Richelieu +1 F +9 81 74 155
T2 Nachcha Perkins  Windmill Heights +3 F +10 80 76 156
T2 Marlene Desbiens  Murray Bay +5 F +10 78 78 156
4 Anne-Julie Hallee  Lac Mégantic +2 F +12 83 75 158
T5 Jocelyn Smith  Milby +3 F +16 86 76 162
T5 Sandra England  Whitlock G&CC +9 F +16 80 82 162
T7 Évelyne Lussier  Mirage GC +7 F +17 83 80 163
T7 Diane Dolan  Hylands Golf Club +10 F +17 80 83 163
9 Louise Hotte  Rivermead GC +6 F +21 88 79 167
T10 Lauraine Letarte  Boucherville +12 F +28 89 85 174
T10 Carole Letendre  Algonquin +16 F +28 85 89 174
12 Josée L’Ecuyer  Club de Golf Lotbinière +16 F +42 99 89 188
13 Donna Haley  Whitlock G&CC +18 F +43 98 91 189

 

  1. Just wondering why it is always mentioned that Reinhart is a former pro while it is never mentioned about other guys who win local tournaments and were former pros .

    • Any player in particular? We often mention it if it is relevant.

      Many readers in the past have asked if this is the same Dwight Reinhart was who was a pro in Renfrew, Manitoba, etc. Just meant to add context and identity; no other reason.

