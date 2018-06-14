Successful Defense – Reinhart Repeats At Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur

For the fourth time Dwight Reinhart of Ottawa’s Eagle Creek Golf Club is the Golf Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur Champion.

Reinhart, a former pro who returned to amateur golf with much success, took the lead early in the 54 hole tournament at Val des Lacs in Ste-Sophie and rode it all the way to victory in the 23rd playing of the championship

Dwight established his intention to defend the title he won in 2017 early with an opening 67 (-4) and added rounds of 70 and 71 to earn a six-stroke victory over Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Graham Cooke.

Reinhart, who also won the title in 2012 and 2015, will now take his place on the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur team for the sixth time. He will be joined by Cooke and 3rd place finisher Philip Doucet for the playing of the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Victoria Golf Club in late August.

On the women’s side of the draw, there was also a winner taking the title for a fourth time. Marie-Thérèse Torti of La Vallée du Richelieu gained on the field with a final round 74 to move from fifth to first and regain the championship she had also earned in 2004, 2007, and 2016.

Nachcha Perkins of Windmill Heights and Marlene Desbiens of Murray Bay tied for 2nd.

The Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Amateur Team is no chosen until after the Provincial Women’s Senior Championship later this month.

