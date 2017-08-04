Susan Xiao Wins Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot

Youth was well-served this past week at the Canadian Junior Golf Championships. By tournament end one of the youngest players in the field held the top spot on the leaderboard at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario, just east of Ottawa.

Fifteen year-old Susan Xiao, from Surrey, British Columbia, surged past the talented field in the final two rounds over the Tom McBroom design to earn both the Junior and Juvenile titles.

Miss Xiao led each day of the four-day tournament, except after the second day when she was one shot back of Ellie Szeryk of London, Ontario.

Teeing off at 9:01 in the final group on the final day, Susan, along with Szeryk and Emily Zhu, missed a massive down pouring of rain that swept across the Camelot course, By the second hole everybody in the group had shed their rain gear and were firing darts at receptive greens.

After starting with a one stroke lead to start the day. Xiao tired to build on it during the round but had to contend with Szeryk, the recent Ontario Junior Champion, early on.

Szeryk reached a tie for the lead on the sixth hole. A bogie on the seventh hole and then a triple bogie on the par 4, eighth hole put her behind the eventual winner by four strokes, a deficit she was unable to recover from. When asked about the 8th hole which she played in 5 over par over the four days, she said – “The hole doesn’t suit my eye and I couldn’t force myself to hit it to the right side of the fairway”.

Meanwhile Xiao sealed the win with three straight birdies on holes 11 through 13.

Despite starts and stops due to poor weather during the week, Xiao, a member at Morgan Creek Golf Club, was able to tally scores of 70-73-71-69. Her 283 total, at -5, was five better than her nearest competitors.

“I am so honoured to win, words can’t describe how happy I am right now,” said Xiao. “This is definitely one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had.”

When asked about the strength of her game all week, Xiao responded, “Probably my short irons that were going dead straight and my putter was working well.”

Xiao continues a trend in this championship. She is the third player in a row from British Columbia to earn top honours. She follows in the steps of Michelle Kim in 2015 and Naomi Ko in 2016.

Szeryk, with her overall score of even par, finished in a tie for second place in the junior portion of the Canadian Championship along with Delta, B.C.’s Mary Parsons who is a member of Team Canada’s Development Squad. Ellie was also the winner of the 2nd place silver medal in the juvenile championship. Tied for second in the juvenile championship with total scores of two over par were Richmond Hill, Ontario’s Emily Zhu and Monet Chun, also a Development Squad Member.

At the conclusion of the championship Xiao went on to thank Golf Canada for conducting the tournament and Camelot Golf & Country Club for hosting the Canadian Junior Championship and all the volunteers who helped out at the tournament as well as her parents “who without their support this win would not have been possible”.

With her victory Xiao earns an exemption into the 2018 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship at Marine Drive Golf Club in Vancouver.

Local Content

Two local competitors made the cut to the final two rounds of the championship. Haley Zerxa, from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club finished in a tie for thirty-third place while Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Dylann Armstrong finished in a tie for fifty-fifth place.

A Hosting Success

The Canadian Junior Championship at Camelot was ultimately successful because of the abundance of enthusiasm generated by the skillful competitors and the organizational skills of Golf Canada.

Making it all happen were the volunteers, many of whom were recruited from the host course, as well as the rules and pace of play officials from the Ottawa Valley Golf Association. Events like this don’t just happen without the volunteer force who took on any and all assignments including starting, scoring, spotting, walking scoring and carrying the scoreboards indicating the scores of each group.

Course Superintendent Chris Chapman and his crew carried out yeoman service throughout the week in handling everything thrown at them, especially the storms at the end of the second round, and the golf course was in remarkable shape as attested to by the majority of players in the competition.

Competitors were also quick to thank the staff at Camelot under the direction of GM Greg Richardson, Food & Beverage Manager Laurie O’Brien, and Head Professional Bill Keating.

But the biggest thanks have to go out to the Camelot Golf & Country Club Membership who once again gave up their golf course in mid-season for another successful championship event.

Full Leaderboard