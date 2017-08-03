What's New?

Szeryk Leads Way At Weather-Hampered Canadian Junior Girls Championship

August 3, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Ellie Szeryk

(Golf Canada) OTTAWA, Ont. – Ellie Szeryk, from London, Ont., carded a 1-under-par 71 for the second consecutive day to hold a one-shot lead in the second round of the Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot Golf and Country Club.

Play was suspended for the day at 6:30 p.m. due to dangerous weather after being originally halted at 4:28 p.m. 65 golfers were unable to finish their second round.

Team Canada Development Squad’s Mary Parsons from Delta, B.C. and 54-hole leader Susan Xiao of Surrey, B.C., are one stroke back of Szeryk in a tie for second at 1 under par.

Szeryk, 15, had three birdies in Tuesday’s second round, and only one blemish on her card, a double-bogey on No. 11. She took advantage of her length off the tee and had wedges in her hand on several holes.

“I had a lot of good wedges and made some clutch putts for par,” said Szeryk. “And I think my ball-striking was pretty good overall today.”

Heading into the weekend the 2017 Ontario Junior Girls Champion will try to remain calm as she attempts to follow in her older sister Maddie’s footsteps. The elder Szeryk won the 2013 Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Cherry Downs Country Club in Pickering, Ont.

“I’m going to try not to put too much pressure on myself, because when I put too much pressure on myself I overthink it a little bit,” added Szeryk. “I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”

Parsons had eight birdies in round two, but was plagued by inconsistency, recording 5 bogeys and a double-bogey to card a 1-under-par 71.

“I had eight birdies today so almost half the holes were under par,” said Parsons. “My bad holes were because of approach shots from the fairways. Some tightening up of irons and I should be good to go for tomorrow.”

The 18-year-old is playing in her last junior tournament, but she’s not going to let the weight of that affect her over the final 36 holes.

“Everyone is going to have to shoot a good score out here, and I don’t want to be the person standing in my own way,” added Parsons. “I think knowing I have the shots for this course and the amount of birdies that I made today is a confidence booster.”

Xiao led the way after 18 holes at 2 under par. She carded a 1-over-par 73 in round two, with missed opportunities preventing her from going lower.

“My green reading was just off by a little bit,” said Xiao. “I missed so many putts by a little bit or a lip out. I need to practice my green reading on the practice green.”

New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori is in fourth at 1 over par after a 1-under-par 71 in round two.

Parsons’ Development Squad teammate Monet Chun from Richmond Hill, Ont., had the low round of the day Wednesday, posting a 2-under-par 70, moving into a tie for fifth at 2 over par alongside fellow Development Squad golfer Hannah Lee.

Team Ontario ended British Columbia’s two-year winning streak in the inter-provincial team competition with a two-day total of 1-over-par 289, three strokes better than B.C. Ontario last won the inter-provincial team competition in 2012 at River Spirit Country Club.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Canada Ellie Szeryk  London, ON -2 71 71 142
T2 Canada Susan Xiao  Surrey, BC -1 70 73 143
T2 Canada Mary Parsons  Delta, BC -1 72 71 143
4 New Zealand Momoka Kobori  New Zealand +1 74 71 145
T5 Canada Hannah Lee  Surrey, BC +2 73 73 146
T5 Canada Alisha Lau  Richmond, BC +2 72 74 146
T5 Canada Monet Chun  Richmond Hill, ON +2 76 70 146
T5 Canada Jasmine Ly  Windsor, ON +2 72 74 146
T5 Canada Phoebe Yue  West Vancouver, BC +2 75 35 110
T5 Canada Cassidy Laidlaw  Calgary, AB +2 74 36 110
T5 Canada Kate (Dahye) Choi  Surrey, BC +2 74 36 110
12 Canada Emily Zhu  Richmond Hill, ON +3 72 75 147
13 Canada Céleste Dao  Notre-Dame-de-L’Île-Perrot, QC +4 74 74 148
T14 Brazil Esther Subin Lee  Maple Ridge, BC +5 74 75 149
T14 Canada Victoria Liu  Vancouver, BC +5 77 72 149
T14 Canada Mathilde Denicourt  St-Cesaire, QC +5 71 42 113
T14 Canada Catherine Zhang  Toronto, ON +5 78 35 113
T14 Canada Melany Chong  Mississauga, ON +5 77 21 98
19 Canada Hailey McLaughlin  Markham, ON +6 77 37 114
T20 Canada Karen Zhang  Richmond, BC +7 73 78 151
T20 Canada Alyssa DiMarcantonio  Maple, ON +7 75 40 115
T22 Canada Sarah-Eve Rheaume  Québec, QC +8 77 75 152
T22 Canada Katy Rutherford  Calgary, AB +8 79 73 152
T22 Hong Kong Vivian Lee  Hong Kong +8 73 79 152
T22 Canada Akari Hayashi  Victoria, BC +8 75 41 116
T22 Canada Euna Han  Coquitlam, BC +8 73 43 116
T22 China JiaYin Liu  Kitchener, ON +8 79 37 116
T28 Canada Emma (Hyeji) Yang  Langley, BC +9 75 63 138
T28 Canada Angela Zhang  Vancouver, BC +9 72 66 138
T28 Canada Chaewon Baek  Langley, BC +9 74 59 133
T28 Canada Victoria Zheng  Markham, ON +9 77 56 133
T28 Canada Haley Yerxa  Ottawa, ON +9 80 37 117
T33 Canada Tiana Cruz  Richmond Hill, ON +10 77 77 154
T33 Canada Mu Chen (Angel) Lin  Surrey, BC +10 78 56 134
T33 Canada Shania Remandaban  Coquitlam, BC +10 81 37 118
T36 Canada Camryn Roadley  Winnipeg, MB +11 77 78 155
T36 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Toronto, ON +11 74 81 155
T36 Canada Audrey Paradis  Blainville, QC +11 80 75 155
T39 Canada Kehler Koss  Calgary, AB +12 80 76 156
T39 Canada Rebecca (Lu Yang) Jiang  Langley, BC +12 79 57 136
T39 Canada Lory Paradis  Blainville, QC +12 79 41 120
T39 Canada Cynthia Zhao  Toronto, ON +12 77 43 120
T39 Canada Delana Basanisi  Mississauga, ON +12 81 39 120
T39 Canada Lauren Bevan  Pickering, ON +12 80 40 120
T45 Canada Sandee Park  West Vancouver, BC +13 84 53 137
T45 Canada Emily Xu  Burnaby, BC +13 83 38 121
T45 Canada Taylor Stone  Calgary, AB +13 79 37 116
T48 Canada Brigitte Thibault  Rosemère, QC +14 80 78 158
T48 Canada Emily Ward  Niagara Falls, ON +14 79 79 158
T48 Canada Sukriti Harjai  Niagara Falls, ON +14 84 33 117
T48 Canada Brooke MacKinnon  Chatham, ON +14 83 24 107
52 Canada Jennifer Gu  West Vancouver, BC +15 80 43 123
T53 Canada Élizabeth Labbé  Lévis, QC +16 82 58 140
T53 Canada Vanessa Chychrun  Aurora, ON +16 83 41 124
T53 Canada Natalie Chu  Vancouver, BC +16 85 39 124
T53 Canada Claire Lovan  Surrey, BC +16 82 42 124
T53 Canada Adele Chun  Richmond Hill, ON +16 82 22 104
T58 Canada Kelly Hellman  Nelson, BC +17 80 81 161
T58 Canada Raesa Sheikh  Markham, ON +17 79 67 146
T58 Canada Dylann Armstrong  North Gower, ON +17 82 62 144
T58 Canada Ashley Chow  North York, ON +17 80 61 141
T62 Canada Tillie Claggett  Calgary, AB +18 85 77 162
T62 Canada Emily Romancew  Pierrefonds, QC +18 83 79 162
T62 Canada Sharmaine Rapisura  Calgary, AB +18 82 60 142
T62 Canada Kiley Rodrigues  Kingston, ON +18 83 59 142
T62 Canada Sophia Bian  Vancouver, BC +18 85 41 126
T62 Canada Sydney Scraba  Calgary, AB +18 86 40 126
T62 Canada Kayli Melissa  Parksville, BC +18 84 42 126
T62 Canada Leah John  Vancouver, BC +18 83 38 121
T70 Canada Alicia Easthope  St. Albert, AB +19 82 81 163
T70 Canada Amy Ehlert  Maple Ridge, BC +19 82 81 163
T70 Canada Elizabeth Blier  St. Bruno, QC +19 79 84 163
T73 Canada Kristen Giles  Georgetown, ON +20 82 82 164
T73 Canada Stephanie Chelack  Calgary, AB +20 87 62 149
T73 Canada Zhiying Zhou  Niagara Falls, ON +20 76 73 149
T73 Canada Yasmine Daoud  Pierrefonds, QC +20 84 44 128
77 Canada Lexie McKay  Aurora, ON +21 85 44 129
T78 Canada Laura Jones  Moncton, NB +22 89 77 166
T78 Canada Chloe Currie  Mississauga, ON +22 83 83 166
T78 Canada Shirin Anjarwalla  Nanaimo, BC +22 83 83 166
T81 Canada Sara Cumby  Canaan, NS +23 84 83 167
T81 Canada Taylor Simoneau  St. Catharines, ON +23 81 66 147
T81 Canada Karianne Lefebvre  Ottawa, ON +23 91 25 116
T84 Canada Annabelle Ackroyd  Calgary, AB +24 88 80 168
T84 Canada Bobbi Uhl  Erickson, MB +24 83 85 168
T84 Korea, Republic Of Jayla Yoonji Kang  Surrey, BC +24 92 25 117
T87 Canada Kiley MacDonald  Bedford, NS +26 84 86 170
T87 Canada Elaine Giantsopoulos  Richmond Hill, ON +26 91 43 134
T89 Canada Heather McLean  Port Williams, NS +27 79 92 171
T89 Canada Mackenzie Morrison  Toronto, ON +27 86 70 156
T91 Canada Alicia Henault  St-Guillaume, QC +28 87 85 172
T91 Canada Mikyla Albert  Selkirk, MB +28 95 21 116
T93 Canada Vaijayanti Bharkhada  Brampton, ON +29 84 74 158
T93 Canada Sarah-Maud Longchamps  Lévis, QC +29 95 27 122
T95 Canada Chloe Sies  Melville, SK +30 90 84 174
T95 Canada Kaitlyn Wingnean  Edmonton, AB +30 86 88 174
T95 Canada Sienna Kraus  Maple Ridge, BC +30 91 47 138
T95 Canada Abby White  Simcoe, ON +30 98 25 123
T95 Canada Isabella Landry  Manotick, ON +30 101 17 118
T100 Canada Meghan McLean  Port Williams, NS +31 90 85 175
T100 Canada Laura Wong  West Vancouver, BC +31 93 82 175
T100 Canada Kayla Burke  Port Colborne, ON +31 98 62 160
T103 Canada Samantha Copeland  Calgary, AB +32 88 88 176
T103 Canada Sarah Gallagher  Burlington, ON +32 89 87 176
T103 Canada Jessica Marks  Calgary, AB +32 93 68 161
T106 Canada Haley Baker  Halifax, NS +34 86 92 178
T106 Canada Hannah MacNeil  Shaunavon, SK +34 88 90 178
108 Canada Megan MacGregor-Coste  Gatineau, QC +35 94 49 143
T109 Canada Alexa Wingnean  Edmonton, AB +37 88 93 181
T109 Canada Madison Barber  Bath, ON +37 97 84 181
111 Canada Sarah Holt  Waterville, NB +38 93 89 182
T112 Canada Taylor Cormier  Corner Brook, NL +39 86 97 183
T112 Canada Andreanne Laforest Allard  Chicoutimi, QC +39 98 85 183
T112 Canada Mackenzie Deveau  Moncton, NB +39 95 88 183
115 Canada Laura Wesselius  Intervale, NB +40 84 100 184
T116 Canada Abbey Baker  Halifax, NS +41 93 92 185
T116 Canada Julie Gauvin  Dieppe, NB +41 94 91 185
T116 Canada Sarah Grieve  Saskatoon, SK +41 102 47 149
T119 Canada Kate Gregoire  Ste Anne, MB +44 98 90 188
T119 Canada Alexandra Schmidt  Regina, SK +44 96 92 188
121 Canada Sasha Baker  Dunnville, ON +45 103 86 189
122 Canada Gabrielle Landriault  Cornwall, ON +49 104 53 157
123 Canada Athena Zeng  Vancouver, BC +51 96 99 195
124 Canada Chelsea Fracke  Kanata, ON +54 97 101 198
T125 Canada Maddy Pytura  Ottawa, ON +56 95 105 200
T125 Canada Danielle Cumby  Canaan, NS +56 99 101 200
127 Canada Jacqueline Giles  Georgetown, ON +66 106 104 210
128 Canada Paige Hickey  Corner Brook, NL +79 112 111 223

