Szeryk Leads Way At Weather-Hampered Canadian Junior Girls Championship

(Golf Canada) OTTAWA, Ont. – Ellie Szeryk, from London, Ont., carded a 1-under-par 71 for the second consecutive day to hold a one-shot lead in the second round of the Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Camelot Golf and Country Club.
Play was suspended for the day at 6:30 p.m. due to dangerous weather after being originally halted at 4:28 p.m. 65 golfers were unable to finish their second round.
Team Canada Development Squad’s Mary Parsons from Delta, B.C. and 54-hole leader Susan Xiao of Surrey, B.C., are one stroke back of Szeryk in a tie for second at 1 under par.
Szeryk, 15, had three birdies in Tuesday’s second round, and only one blemish on her card, a double-bogey on No. 11. She took advantage of her length off the tee and had wedges in her hand on several holes.
“I had a lot of good wedges and made some clutch putts for par,” said Szeryk. “And I think my ball-striking was pretty good overall today.”
Heading into the weekend the 2017 Ontario Junior Girls Champion will try to remain calm as she attempts to follow in her older sister Maddie’s footsteps. The elder Szeryk won the 2013 Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Cherry Downs Country Club in Pickering, Ont.
“I’m going to try not to put too much pressure on myself, because when I put too much pressure on myself I overthink it a little bit,” added Szeryk. “I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”
Parsons had eight birdies in round two, but was plagued by inconsistency, recording 5 bogeys and a double-bogey to card a 1-under-par 71.
“I had eight birdies today so almost half the holes were under par,” said Parsons. “My bad holes were because of approach shots from the fairways. Some tightening up of irons and I should be good to go for tomorrow.”
The 18-year-old is playing in her last junior tournament, but she’s not going to let the weight of that affect her over the final 36 holes.
“Everyone is going to have to shoot a good score out here, and I don’t want to be the person standing in my own way,” added Parsons. “I think knowing I have the shots for this course and the amount of birdies that I made today is a confidence booster.”
Xiao led the way after 18 holes at 2 under par. She carded a 1-over-par 73 in round two, with missed opportunities preventing her from going lower.
“My green reading was just off by a little bit,” said Xiao. “I missed so many putts by a little bit or a lip out. I need to practice my green reading on the practice green.”
New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori is in fourth at 1 over par after a 1-under-par 71 in round two.
Parsons’ Development Squad teammate Monet Chun from Richmond Hill, Ont., had the low round of the day Wednesday, posting a 2-under-par 70, moving into a tie for fifth at 2 over par alongside fellow Development Squad golfer Hannah Lee.
Team Ontario ended British Columbia’s two-year winning streak in the inter-provincial team competition with a two-day total of 1-over-par 289, three strokes better than B.C. Ontario last won the inter-provincial team competition in 2012 at River Spirit Country Club.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Ellie Szeryk London, ON
|–
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|T2
|Susan Xiao Surrey, BC
|–
|-1
|70
|73
|143
|T2
|Mary Parsons Delta, BC
|–
|-1
|72
|71
|143
|4
|Momoka Kobori New Zealand
|–
|+1
|74
|71
|145
|T5
|Hannah Lee Surrey, BC
|–
|+2
|73
|73
|146
|T5
|Alisha Lau Richmond, BC
|–
|+2
|72
|74
|146
|T5
|Monet Chun Richmond Hill, ON
|–
|+2
|76
|70
|146
|T5
|Jasmine Ly Windsor, ON
|–
|+2
|72
|74
|146
|T5
|Phoebe Yue West Vancouver, BC
|–
|+2
|75
|35
|110
|T5
|Cassidy Laidlaw Calgary, AB
|–
|+2
|74
|36
|110
|T5
|Kate (Dahye) Choi Surrey, BC
|–
|+2
|74
|36
|110
|12
|Emily Zhu Richmond Hill, ON
|–
|+3
|72
|75
|147
|13
|Céleste Dao Notre-Dame-de-L’Île-Perrot, QC
|–
|+4
|74
|74
|148
|T14
|Esther Subin Lee Maple Ridge, BC
|–
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|T14
|Victoria Liu Vancouver, BC
|–
|+5
|77
|72
|149
|T14
|Mathilde Denicourt St-Cesaire, QC
|–
|+5
|71
|42
|113
|T14
|Catherine Zhang Toronto, ON
|–
|+5
|78
|35
|113
|T14
|Melany Chong Mississauga, ON
|–
|+5
|77
|21
|98
|19
|Hailey McLaughlin Markham, ON
|–
|+6
|77
|37
|114
|T20
|Karen Zhang Richmond, BC
|–
|+7
|73
|78
|151
|T20
|Alyssa DiMarcantonio Maple, ON
|–
|+7
|75
|40
|115
|T22
|Sarah-Eve Rheaume Québec, QC
|–
|+8
|77
|75
|152
|T22
|Katy Rutherford Calgary, AB
|–
|+8
|79
|73
|152
|T22
|Vivian Lee Hong Kong
|–
|+8
|73
|79
|152
|T22
|Akari Hayashi Victoria, BC
|–
|+8
|75
|41
|116
|T22
|Euna Han Coquitlam, BC
|–
|+8
|73
|43
|116
|T22
|JiaYin Liu Kitchener, ON
|–
|+8
|79
|37
|116
|T28
|Emma (Hyeji) Yang Langley, BC
|–
|+9
|75
|63
|138
|T28
|Angela Zhang Vancouver, BC
|–
|+9
|72
|66
|138
|T28
|Chaewon Baek Langley, BC
|–
|+9
|74
|59
|133
|T28
|Victoria Zheng Markham, ON
|–
|+9
|77
|56
|133
|T28
|Haley Yerxa Ottawa, ON
|–
|+9
|80
|37
|117
|T33
|Tiana Cruz Richmond Hill, ON
|–
|+10
|77
|77
|154
|T33
|Mu Chen (Angel) Lin Surrey, BC
|–
|+10
|78
|56
|134
|T33
|Shania Remandaban Coquitlam, BC
|–
|+10
|81
|37
|118
|T36
|Camryn Roadley Winnipeg, MB
|–
|+11
|77
|78
|155
|T36
|Sarah Beqaj Toronto, ON
|–
|+11
|74
|81
|155
|T36
|Audrey Paradis Blainville, QC
|–
|+11
|80
|75
|155
|T39
|Kehler Koss Calgary, AB
|–
|+12
|80
|76
|156
|T39
|Rebecca (Lu Yang) Jiang Langley, BC
|–
|+12
|79
|57
|136
|T39
|Lory Paradis Blainville, QC
|–
|+12
|79
|41
|120
|T39
|Cynthia Zhao Toronto, ON
|–
|+12
|77
|43
|120
|T39
|Delana Basanisi Mississauga, ON
|–
|+12
|81
|39
|120
|T39
|Lauren Bevan Pickering, ON
|–
|+12
|80
|40
|120
|T45
|Sandee Park West Vancouver, BC
|–
|+13
|84
|53
|137
|T45
|Emily Xu Burnaby, BC
|–
|+13
|83
|38
|121
|T45
|Taylor Stone Calgary, AB
|–
|+13
|79
|37
|116
|T48
|Brigitte Thibault Rosemère, QC
|–
|+14
|80
|78
|158
|T48
|Emily Ward Niagara Falls, ON
|–
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|T48
|Sukriti Harjai Niagara Falls, ON
|–
|+14
|84
|33
|117
|T48
|Brooke MacKinnon Chatham, ON
|–
|+14
|83
|24
|107
|52
|Jennifer Gu West Vancouver, BC
|–
|+15
|80
|43
|123
|T53
|Élizabeth Labbé Lévis, QC
|–
|+16
|82
|58
|140
|T53
|Vanessa Chychrun Aurora, ON
|–
|+16
|83
|41
|124
|T53
|Natalie Chu Vancouver, BC
|–
|+16
|85
|39
|124
|T53
|Claire Lovan Surrey, BC
|–
|+16
|82
|42
|124
|T53
|Adele Chun Richmond Hill, ON
|–
|+16
|82
|22
|104
|T58
|Kelly Hellman Nelson, BC
|–
|+17
|80
|81
|161
|T58
|Raesa Sheikh Markham, ON
|–
|+17
|79
|67
|146
|T58
|Dylann Armstrong North Gower, ON
|–
|+17
|82
|62
|144
|T58
|Ashley Chow North York, ON
|–
|+17
|80
|61
|141
|T62
|Tillie Claggett Calgary, AB
|–
|+18
|85
|77
|162
|T62
|Emily Romancew Pierrefonds, QC
|–
|+18
|83
|79
|162
|T62
|Sharmaine Rapisura Calgary, AB
|–
|+18
|82
|60
|142
|T62
|Kiley Rodrigues Kingston, ON
|–
|+18
|83
|59
|142
|T62
|Sophia Bian Vancouver, BC
|–
|+18
|85
|41
|126
|T62
|Sydney Scraba Calgary, AB
|–
|+18
|86
|40
|126
|T62
|Kayli Melissa Parksville, BC
|–
|+18
|84
|42
|126
|T62
|Leah John Vancouver, BC
|–
|+18
|83
|38
|121
|T70
|Alicia Easthope St. Albert, AB
|–
|+19
|82
|81
|163
|T70
|Amy Ehlert Maple Ridge, BC
|–
|+19
|82
|81
|163
|T70
|Elizabeth Blier St. Bruno, QC
|–
|+19
|79
|84
|163
|T73
|Kristen Giles Georgetown, ON
|–
|+20
|82
|82
|164
|T73
|Stephanie Chelack Calgary, AB
|–
|+20
|87
|62
|149
|T73
|Zhiying Zhou Niagara Falls, ON
|–
|+20
|76
|73
|149
|T73
|Yasmine Daoud Pierrefonds, QC
|–
|+20
|84
|44
|128
|77
|Lexie McKay Aurora, ON
|–
|+21
|85
|44
|129
|T78
|Laura Jones Moncton, NB
|–
|+22
|89
|77
|166
|T78
|Chloe Currie Mississauga, ON
|–
|+22
|83
|83
|166
|T78
|Shirin Anjarwalla Nanaimo, BC
|–
|+22
|83
|83
|166
|T81
|Sara Cumby Canaan, NS
|–
|+23
|84
|83
|167
|T81
|Taylor Simoneau St. Catharines, ON
|–
|+23
|81
|66
|147
|T81
|Karianne Lefebvre Ottawa, ON
|–
|+23
|91
|25
|116
|T84
|Annabelle Ackroyd Calgary, AB
|–
|+24
|88
|80
|168
|T84
|Bobbi Uhl Erickson, MB
|–
|+24
|83
|85
|168
|T84
|Jayla Yoonji Kang Surrey, BC
|–
|+24
|92
|25
|117
|T87
|Kiley MacDonald Bedford, NS
|–
|+26
|84
|86
|170
|T87
|Elaine Giantsopoulos Richmond Hill, ON
|–
|+26
|91
|43
|134
|T89
|Heather McLean Port Williams, NS
|–
|+27
|79
|92
|171
|T89
|Mackenzie Morrison Toronto, ON
|–
|+27
|86
|70
|156
|T91
|Alicia Henault St-Guillaume, QC
|–
|+28
|87
|85
|172
|T91
|Mikyla Albert Selkirk, MB
|–
|+28
|95
|21
|116
|T93
|Vaijayanti Bharkhada Brampton, ON
|–
|+29
|84
|74
|158
|T93
|Sarah-Maud Longchamps Lévis, QC
|–
|+29
|95
|27
|122
|T95
|Chloe Sies Melville, SK
|–
|+30
|90
|84
|174
|T95
|Kaitlyn Wingnean Edmonton, AB
|–
|+30
|86
|88
|174
|T95
|Sienna Kraus Maple Ridge, BC
|–
|+30
|91
|47
|138
|T95
|Abby White Simcoe, ON
|–
|+30
|98
|25
|123
|T95
|Isabella Landry Manotick, ON
|–
|+30
|101
|17
|118
|T100
|Meghan McLean Port Williams, NS
|–
|+31
|90
|85
|175
|T100
|Laura Wong West Vancouver, BC
|–
|+31
|93
|82
|175
|T100
|Kayla Burke Port Colborne, ON
|–
|+31
|98
|62
|160
|T103
|Samantha Copeland Calgary, AB
|–
|+32
|88
|88
|176
|T103
|Sarah Gallagher Burlington, ON
|–
|+32
|89
|87
|176
|T103
|Jessica Marks Calgary, AB
|–
|+32
|93
|68
|161
|T106
|Haley Baker Halifax, NS
|–
|+34
|86
|92
|178
|T106
|Hannah MacNeil Shaunavon, SK
|–
|+34
|88
|90
|178
|108
|Megan MacGregor-Coste Gatineau, QC
|–
|+35
|94
|49
|143
|T109
|Alexa Wingnean Edmonton, AB
|–
|+37
|88
|93
|181
|T109
|Madison Barber Bath, ON
|–
|+37
|97
|84
|181
|111
|Sarah Holt Waterville, NB
|–
|+38
|93
|89
|182
|T112
|Taylor Cormier Corner Brook, NL
|–
|+39
|86
|97
|183
|T112
|Andreanne Laforest Allard Chicoutimi, QC
|–
|+39
|98
|85
|183
|T112
|Mackenzie Deveau Moncton, NB
|–
|+39
|95
|88
|183
|115
|Laura Wesselius Intervale, NB
|–
|+40
|84
|100
|184
|T116
|Abbey Baker Halifax, NS
|–
|+41
|93
|92
|185
|T116
|Julie Gauvin Dieppe, NB
|–
|+41
|94
|91
|185
|T116
|Sarah Grieve Saskatoon, SK
|–
|+41
|102
|47
|149
|T119
|Kate Gregoire Ste Anne, MB
|–
|+44
|98
|90
|188
|T119
|Alexandra Schmidt Regina, SK
|–
|+44
|96
|92
|188
|121
|Sasha Baker Dunnville, ON
|–
|+45
|103
|86
|189
|122
|Gabrielle Landriault Cornwall, ON
|–
|+49
|104
|53
|157
|123
|Athena Zeng Vancouver, BC
|–
|+51
|96
|99
|195
|124
|Chelsea Fracke Kanata, ON
|–
|+54
|97
|101
|198
|T125
|Maddy Pytura Ottawa, ON
|–
|+56
|95
|105
|200
|T125
|Danielle Cumby Canaan, NS
|–
|+56
|99
|101
|200
|127
|Jacqueline Giles Georgetown, ON
|–
|+66
|106
|104
|210
|128
|Paige Hickey Corner Brook, NL
|–
|+79
|112
|111
|223
