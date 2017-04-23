Tanguay Continues Top-Ten Streak On Symetra Tour; Three Canadians In Top Ten

It was a tough scoring week at the Sara Bay Classic on the Symetra Tour. That did not deter a trio of Canadians from finishing inside the top ten in Sarasota, Florida. One of them, Anne-Catherine Tanguay, stayed near the lead almost to the end.

For Tanguay, a native of Quebec who has Conditional Status on the LPGA TOUR this year, it marked her fourth start on the development circuit this season. It also was her fourth time finishing inside the top ten.

She completed play with rounds of 76-70-72, earning her a share of fourth place.

Joining Tanguay in the top ten were two players from Ontario. Augusta James, also a Conditional member of the LPGA TOUR this season, closed with two birdies to boost her way into a share of 8th place (75-73-72).

Toronto’s Christina Foster (76-71-73) joined James on that mark after a final round 73, including a birdie on her 53rd hole of the tournament that moved her up seven spots.

Australia’s Hannah Green won the tournament (71-70-73).

Final Leaderboard