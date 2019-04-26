Top 5 Starts For Canadians Tanguay and Henderson in L.A.

Between traffic, the vortex of celebrity, and, and face it, the weather, it is easy to get overwhelmed by the city of Los Angeles but two Canadians have not let it distract them to start play at the Hugel Air Premier L.A. Open in the City of Angels.

Quebec’s Anne-Catherine (AC) Tanguay in is fourth place alone after a bogey-free 67. She took full advantage of the benign scoring conditions and an impeccable course.

Tanguay, who counts a t-32 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open as her best finish this year, is looking to better that by a lot this week, and she is off to the right start.

“Yeah, it was so nice out there,” shared the second year LPGA member. “I mean, perfect weather, but also perfect course conditions. The greens were rolling really, really well. I mean, the fairways, everything is so pristine about this course. To me, it’s a lot of fun to go out and play in these conditions.”

A lot of things came together for the University of Oklahoma graduate in round one and she pointed to a few as the key to her round.

“I think it was a lot — my tee shots were really good, so just putting myself in good positions. I had a lot of wedges in. I’ve been working on my wedges in the past few weeks, so I think it was really the perfect conditions, perfect setup for me to shine.

I love these greens, too. For me, poa annua rolls really well. I’m used to that type of grass. I just love the greens out here.”

Tanguay is two strokes off the lead held by Stacy Lewis and Hannah Green at six under par.

Just one back of Tanguay heading into round two in Brooke Henderson. She, of course, is coming off her 8th LPGA win, secured at the Lotte Championship.

The opening score of 68 (-3) has Henderson in a share of 5th place. While she is trying to keep her attention on this week’s event, there is still a lot of spillover from her historic victory in Hawaii, one that tied her with Sandra Post as the most-winning Canadian on the LPGA TOUR and is equal to the number of wins earned by Canadians Mike Weir and George Knudson on the PGA TOUR.

After her round she share a little about the continuing reaction to the success.

“It’s been amazing support from Canada, family, friends, all over the place. Really just happy for me and our support team that has worked really hard for this. I’m just really excited for the opportunity to have tied them. Hopefully, I can get a win here in the near future.”

To prepare for this week Brooke took a conservative strategy that seems to be paying off so far.

“Yeah, you know, I tried to take it easy. Easter Sunday, Easter Monday just tried to get a lot of rest in. I feel like my game is in really good shape. Mentally if I can perform as well as I did last year I feel can put myself in contention this week. Looking forward to that opportunity.”

Three other Canadians are in the field in L.A. Jaclyn Lee is at even par while Alena Sharp is +2 and Brittany Marchand sits at +6.

Follow the leaderboard all week here.