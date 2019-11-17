Taylor Pendrith Earns Top Ten In Argentina

On the back of a Mackenzie Tour season that could not be portrayed as anything but a success, Canada’s Taylor Pendrith is continuing his fine play on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario golfer, who placed second on the Order of Merit for the 2019 Mackenzie Tour, earned a top ten finish in South America on Sunday.

Rounds of 71, 64, 73, 67 (-5) allowed the Canada Life Canadian Player of The Year to finish in a share of 9th at the 1114 Visa Open de Argentina presented by Macro. His final round moved him up ten spots on the leaderboard at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires.

Fellow Canadian Blair Hamilton (Burlington, Ontario) tied for 25th while Russell Budd of Toronto earned a share of 61st.

Final Leaderboard