Taylor Pendrith Breaks Through With Mackenzie Tour Victory

The Canadian player many had anticipated success for has finally broken through on the professional stage. On Sunday, Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ontario blasted past the field with a final round 62 to win for the first time on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, at the 1932byBateman Open in Edmonton.

He is the first Canadian winner on the circuit since Adam Cornelson managed the feat in 2016.

Since starting his time on the tour several years ago Pendrith has been a notable plater every week, whether part of the preview or the event itself. The 28-year-old Kent State graduate is that highly regarded for his physical talents.

When his sister Jennifer Pendrith, the Superintendent at Kawartha G&CC, was interviewed for a profile story in 2005 she mentioned her little brother. She noted that he did not play much golf but commented about how far he could smash the ball.

Soon the hockey and baseball aficionado was taking up golf more seriously, setting the stage for days like Sunday.

Until yesterday he counted nine top-ten finishes among his 37 Mackenzie Tour starts, most notable being three playoff losses he sustained in 2015 alone.

Leading into the Edmonton appearance he had a second-place finish at the Osprey Valley Open and tie for 3rd in Halifax.

He was primed for victory and his -17 total this week at Edmonton Golf & Country Club got it done,

“I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet, but it feels really good and I’ve been so close many times,” said Pendrith. “To know that I’m a winner on this Tour brings me a lot of confidence. It’s hard to win on any Tour, so it feels awesome to be the champion here.”

With the win, Pendrith moves into 4th place in The Five. The TOUR has four events left on the calendar for 2019 and if he can hold on to one of those five spots he will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020.

“I finished second and tied for third this year and now I have a victory. I’ve been playing really good golf as of late and hopefully I can keep it going, but I have a ton of confidence right now and my mental state is great.”

Along with the victory, Pendrith picked up his fourth Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season and is in good position to secure the second Dan Halldorson trophy of his career, awarded to the Canada Life Canadian Player of the Year.

Making birdie on his final two holes of the tournament, Lorens Chan finished as the runner-up to Pendrith.

The congratulations for Taylor came in quickly via social media, including a message from fellow Kent State alums and PGA TOUR winners Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

