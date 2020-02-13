TeeTalk Episode 52: Taylor Pendrith, Korn Ferry Tour Player

Big-hitting Canadian Taylor Pendrith joins the show fresh off play in Panama and Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour. The two-time winner on the Mackenzie Tour in 2019 shares thoughts on his game, the difficulty of playing some shorter golf courses, the travails of pro golf travel, and his aspirations to play in the RBC Canadian Open this year.

We discuss the triumph by Nick Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the fine play by Alena Sharp at the Vic Open in Australia, and the impact of the coronavirus on the LPGA Tour schedule.

We bat around whether Bryson Dechambeau should be listed among the “fittest” athletes in the world, and discuss Rory McIlroy’s return to #1 in the world.

In Birdie vs Bogey we take on topics like dogs on the golf course, courses adding hickory shafted clubs to their rental fleets, courses charging people more to walk, and speed rounds by tour pros.

The Mail Bag brings us questions on deciding if you are ready for tournament play, our favourite piece of golf equipment all-time, and choosing one thing we would change in golf right now to foster growth.

