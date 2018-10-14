Team From P.E.I. Wins RBC PGA Scramble of Canada at Cabot Links

[INVERNESS, N.S.]—The 2018 RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company National Final was won by the narrowest of margins Saturday at Cabot Links.

Fox Meadow Golf Course in Stratford, P.E.I., finished the 54-hole national championship at the world-famous Cabot Links with a score of 53-under-par, a mere 0.1 better than the team from Ontario’s Whistle Bear Club.

“What an absolutely amazing experience this entire week has been,” said the Fox Meadow team. “Obviously winning the national championship is very special, but the experience has been much more than that for us—it’s been a journey that we will never forget for the rest of our lives.”

The RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company saw nearly 9,000 golfers from across the country participating in the series of events this summer. The 21 teams participating at Cabot Links—which are comprised of four amateurs and a PGA of Canada professional—all made it through local and regional qualifying events.

“We are thrilled to have provided thousands of amateur golfers from all across Canada an experience they will never forget in this unique championship,” said RBC’s Regional Vice President, Business Financial Services. “The atmosphere and excitement during this week’s national final at Cabot Links will only to continue to elevate the growth of this program across Canada.”

The team from The Golf Club at Lora Bay finished third at -50.4, while local Nova Scotia favourites The Links at Brunello came in fourth at 50-under-par. Last year’s national final winners Cordova Bay and Scarboro Golf and Country Club rounded out the top five at -49.4.

Full Leaderboard