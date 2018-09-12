What's New?

Team Italy Surges Ahead At World Junior Girls Golf Championship

September 12, 2018 Scott MacLeod Amateur Golf, Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Alessia Nobilio (Photo: Golf Ontario/Golf Canada)

(Golf Canada/Golf Ontario) OTTAWA, Ont. – It was a foggy morning at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Ottawa, but when the skies cleared up and second round play got underway, there was nothing nebulous about Italy’s performance as Alessia Nobilio and Caterina Don both fired rounds of 6-under 66 to give Italy an 11-stroke advantage atop the team leaderboard at the 2018 World Junior Girls Championship.

Italy is now at 17 under for the championship, followed by Team USA in second place at 6 under and Thailand in third at 4 under. Rounding out the top five are France and Sweden, who share fourth place at 1 under par. France was the second-lowest scoring team today, with an aggregate second round score of 5 under par (139).

Nobilio, a 17 year-old Milan native, carded a second-straight 66 on Wednesday to take a comfortable seven-shot lead at 12 under par. A trio of golfers trail in second place with a tournament score of 132 (-5). American Brooke Seay and Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul both shot 1-under 71, while Italy’s Don, also 17, fired a sizzling 6-under score to match her teammate’s low round of the day.

Italian coach Enrico Trentin could not have been more pleased with his players’ efforts today.

“It was really a great day, with Alessia and Caterina both shooting minus six. We were really solid from tee to green,” said the caretaker of the Italian squad, who is just coming off a terrific performance at the World Amateur Team Championships in Ireland, finishing in 6th place.

“We had a great practice this morning and we really tried to understand the greens. Because they are so fast, it’s important to understand where to hit the second or third shots and be in a good position to putt for birdie,” reported Trentin.

It was a dominant performance across the board today for Italy, as both individual and team leaderboards are paced by the tricoloured flag on the eve of third round.

Canada One, featuring Céleste Dao of Notre-Dame Ile Perrot, Qué., Ellie Szeryk of London, Ont., and Tiffany Kong from Vancouver, B.C., dropped one spot to 7th place with a performance of 2 over today. Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ont.), Sarah Beqaj (Toronto, Ont.) and Lauren Kim (Surrey, B.C.) who make up Canada Two, trail behind at 22 over par in 17th place. Dao is the top Canadian in the individual competition with an overall score of even par, good for T8.

Team Canada is looking for its first medal since capturing bronze at the first ever World Junior Girls in 2014.

The World Junior Girls Championship is conducted by Golf Canada in partnership with Golf Ontario and supported by the R&A and the International Golf Federation. Recognized as an ‘A’ ranked event by the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the World Junior Girls Championship is in its fifth edition.

Individual Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Italy Alessia Nobilio  Italy -6 F * -12 66 66 132
T2 United States Brooke Seay  United States -1 F * -5 68 71 139
T2 Italy Caterina Don  Italy -6 F * -5 73 66 139
T2 Thailand Atthaya Thitikul  Thailand -1 F -5 68 71 139
5 Sweden Ingrid Lindblad  Sweden -1 F * -2 71 71 142
T6 United States Zoe Campos  United States +1 F * -1 70 73 143
T6 France Mathilde Delavallade  France -3 F * -1 74 69 143
T8 Chinese Taipei Ho-Yu An  Chinese Taipei E F E 72 72 144
T8 Canada Céleste Dao  Canada 1 -1 F E 73 71 144
T8 France Candice Mahe  France -2 F * E 74 70 144
T11 Chinese Taipei Yu Ping Huang  Chinese Taipei +2 F +1 71 74 145
T11 Switzerland Elena Moosmann  Switzerland +1 F * +1 72 73 145
T11 Spain Marina Escobar  Spain -1 F * +1 74 71 145
T11 Sweden Maja Stark  Sweden -2 F * +1 75 70 145
T11 Thailand Kultida Pramphun  Thailand +3 F +1 70 75 145
T16 Ireland Annabel Wilson  Ireland +1 F * +2 73 73 146
T16 United States Michaela Morard  United States +1 F * +2 73 73 146
18 China Jie Ming Yang   China -2 F +3 77 70 147
T19 Belgium Sophie Bert  Belgium +2 F +4 74 74 148
T19 Thailand Kan Bunnabodee  Thailand +3 F +4 73 75 148
T21 England Euphemie Rhodes  England +3 F * +5 74 75 149
T21 Switzerland Klara Wildhaber  Switzerland +1 F * +5 76 73 149
T21 Canada Ellie Szeryk  Canada 1 +3 F +5 74 75 149
T21 Denmark Cecilie Nielsen  Denmark +7 F * +5 70 79 149
T21 Canada Tiffany Kong  Canada 1 +4 F +5 73 76 149
T26 Czech Republic Gabriela Roberta Vitu  Czech Republic +3 F +6 75 75 150
T26 Ireland Lauren Walsh  Ireland +4 F * +6 74 76 150
T26 Czech Republic Sarah Hricikova  Czech Republic +2 F +6 76 74 150
T26 Mexico Cory Lopez  Mexico +4 F +6 74 76 150
T26 England Lily May Humphreys  England E F * +6 78 72 150
T26 Denmark Amalie Leth-Nissen  Denmark +3 F * +6 75 75 150
T32 Chinese Taipei Kuan-Yu Lin  Chinese Taipei +3 F +8 77 75 152
T32 England Caitlin Whitehead  England +2 F * +8 78 74 152
T32 Italy Emilie Alba Paltrinieri  Italy +5 F * +8 75 77 152
T32 Denmark Anne Normann  Denmark +4 F * +8 76 76 152
T32 France Adela Cernousek  France +4 F * +8 76 76 152
T32 Canada Lauren Kim  Canada 2 +1 F +8 79 73 152
T38 Switzerland Yael Berger  Switzerland +4 F * +9 77 76 153
T38 Mexico Maria Fernanda Martinez  Mexico +1 F +9 80 73 153
T38 Spain Marta Garcia Llorca  Spain +1 F * +9 80 73 153
T41 Czech Republic Patricie Mackova  Czech Republic +4 F +11 79 76 155
T41 Belgium Margaux Appart  Belgium +3 F +11 80 75 155
T43 Ireland Sara Byrne  Ireland +8 F * +12 76 80 156
T43 China Shi Bing Yu  China +11 F +12 73 83 156
T45 Scotland Hannah Darling  Scotland +3 F +13 82 75 157
T45 Colombia Laura Alexandra Castillo Ordonez  Colombia +8 F +13 77 80 157
47 Scotland Carmen Griffiths  Scotland +10 F +14 76 82 158
T48 Belgium Rebecca Becht  Belgium +4 F +15 83 76 159
T48 China Zhao Zhi Meng  China +9 F +15 78 81 159
T50 Sweden Ester Fagersten  Sweden +10 F * +16 78 82 160
T50 Canada Emily Zhu  Canada 2 +6 F +16 82 78 160
52 Scotland Louise Duncan  Scotland +6 F +17 83 78 161
53 Spain Blanca Fernandez  Spain +11 F * +19 80 83 163
T54 Mexico Karla Elena Vazquez  Mexico +5 F +20 87 77 164
T54 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Canada 2 +12 F +20 80 84 164
56 Colombia Isabella Gomez  Colombia +12 F +23 83 84 167
57 Colombia Sofia Torres Villarreal  Colombia +19 F +33 86 91 177

Team Leaderboard

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Italy Italy -12 F * -17 139 132 271
2 United States United States E F * -6 138 144 282
3 Thailand Thailand +2 F -4 138 146 284
T4 France France -5 F * -1 148 139 287
T4 Sweden Sweden -3 F * -1 146 141 287
6 Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei +2 F +1 143 146 289
7 Canada Canada 1 +2 F +4 146 146 292
8 Switzerland Switzerland +2 F * +6 148 146 294
T9 Ireland Ireland +5 F * +8 147 149 296
T9 Denmark Denmark +7 F * +8 145 151 296
T11 England England +2 F * +10 152 146 298
T11 Spain Spain E F * +10 154 144 298
13 Czech Republic Czech Republic +5 F +12 151 149 300
14 China China +7 F +13 150 151 301
T15 Mexico Mexico +5 F +15 154 149 303
T15 Belgium Belgium +5 F +15 154 149 303
17 Canada Canada 2 +7 F +22 159 151 310
18 Scotland Scotland +9 F +23 158 153 311
19 Colombia Colombia +20 F +36 160 164 324

