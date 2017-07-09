News Flash – Team Rideau View Golf Wins OVGA Men’s Intersectionals

Once again home soil proved to be an advantage for the team from Rideau View Golf in the 2017 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Intersectionals presented by Golf-O-Max.

The talented squad was down mid-way in the matches to the Camelot Golf & Country Club but rallied on to prevail by a five point margin. It was their fourth victory in a row and fifteenth time taking the title.

This year the Rideau View team accumulated 38 points in total. Leading the way as 6-pointers (winning all three of their matches) was John Blakley, Mark McKay, and Chris Collins.

The complete crew included Josh Cooper (Alternate), Paul Spare (Alternate), Mike Mallette, Austin Evans, Brett Merriman, John Blakley, Justin DeVroome, Mark Mackay, Griffin Jones, Tim Sullivan, Chris Collins, and Josh Goheen.

Camelot earned 33 points with 6 point efforts by Tom Westfall, Wesley Kwok, and Taylor Collins.

Ottawa Hunt was third with 28 points. Ben Bell was their lone 6 pointer.

The team falling to B Division for 2018 will be Rivermead. Within their 21 points earned, Julien-Alexandre Sale won all his matches for six points.

Complete results are still coming in, but the Division winners we know of so far include:

A: Rideau View Golf

B: Prescott

C: Pembroke

E: Perth

F: Buckingham

I: Upper Canada

M: Stonebridge

N: Pine View

We will add more details to this story as they come in as well as complete Division results once available.