TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 8 – Eight-Time PGA Tour Winner Brad Faxon

What better guest for Episode #8 than 8-time PGA TOUR winner Brad Faxon? He joins the show in Ottawa this week for a feature interview. He shares some thoughts on coaching, working with Rory McIlroy, his relationship with Titleist, his opinion on Brooke Henderson, personal charity work, his play at past RBC Canadian Opens, and looks ahead to The Masters.

We also wrap up the past week on various tours and discuss the ANA Inspiration, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and the Flagstick Open.

