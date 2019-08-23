TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 30: Brenden Parsons, Director of Operations, Listowel Golf Club

There is one Canadian golfer left playing in the race to the FedEx Cup. Corey Conners has had a life-changing season on the PGA TOUR and his success has had a greater impact than many would imagine.

Brenden Parsons is the Director of Operations of the Listowel Golf Club, the course Corey calls home. He joins us to talk about the progression of Conners’ game and the effect it has made on their town and golf club.

TeeTalk Episode 30 – Brenden Parsons, Listowel Golf Club

