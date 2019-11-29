TeeTalk Episode 44: European Tour Player Aaron Cockerill

Fresh from the European Tour Qualifying School where he tied for 5th place, Canada’s Aaron Cockerill joins the show from South Africa. He shares the highs and lows of 2019, the emotions of securing greater status for 2020, and what he looks forward to.

He details travels in twenty-five countries and four continents over the last year, enjoying Q-School celebrations with his parents on-site in Spain, and the six hours it took to scroll through his congratulatory messages.

We also wrap up the LPGA TOUR and European Tour seasons and take on a variety of subjects in the Birdie vs Bogey segment. That means opinions on the Hero World Challenge, tape-delayed golf coverage, high-top golf shoes, multi-hole playoffs only using one hole, coloured golf balls, the icon level of #7 at Pebble Beach, and starters at public courses/resorts.

In the Mail Bag we answer your questions about how close to a green is acceptable to use a laser rangefinder, where to do a golf trip in the southern U.S. with a casino available that is not Las Vegas, when should you test golf clubs, and some gift ideas under $150.

We are now enjoyed by listeners in 50 countries.