TeeTalk Episode 45: PGA TOUR Member Nick Taylor / Presidents Cup Preview

TaylorMade staffer and PGA TOUR winner Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. joins us for a feature interview. We discuss his relationship with golf equipment, the resurgence in his game over the last 18 months, the state of Canadian Golf, and his thoughts on the 2020 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s G&CC.

We discuss this week’s Presidents Cup, the fallout of the rules violation by Patrick Reed at the Hero World Challenge, and wrap up several other events around the world.

In the Mail Bag we discuss the prospect of Tiger Woods returning to the #1 world ranking, how many pairs of golf shoes you should have, investing in a driver or a putter, and how Stefan took his shot and found his way to being a caddy on the PGA TOUR.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 45 – Nick Taylor, PGA TOUR Winner

