TeeTalk Episode 46: 2019 Year In Review & Presidents Cup Wrap-up

2019 is in the books for the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast and we close it out with our thoughts on the Presidents Cup and all it entailed.

We dig through the highlights (and a few low-lights) for the 2019 golf season as we saw it, inject our own personal moments of the season, and take a wander through the Men’s Major Championships of the last decade.

To close it all out Scott challenges Stefan to the “Money List Game” – taking a guess at who finished higher on the PGA TOUR money list in 2018/2019.

Enjoy, thanks for listening in 2019, and tune in early in 2020 for more shows!

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 49 – 2019 Year In Review /Presidents Cup Recap

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 51 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.