TeeTalk Episode 47: 2020 Kick-Off and Tomo Bystedt of TaylorMade Golf

Season Two of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast gets underway with a recap of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a summary of how some of the Canadians are faring so far this season on the PGA TOUR, and a preview of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Our feature interview highlights a chat with Tomo Bystedt, the Director of Product Creation for TaylorMade Golf, recorded at The Kingdom in Carlsbad, Calfornia. Tomo delves deep into the details of the company’s new SIM metalwoods, and shares his insight on working with tour staff players like Tiger Woods in crafting new clubs.

We look ahead to the 2020 Men’s Major Championships and make some predictions, discuss the broadcast team on NBC Golf, and give our opinion on an LPGA Player of the Decade social media contest.

In the Mail Bag we answer your questions about the future prospects of Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods , Matt Wolff, and Collin Morikawa, talk grips, and debate whether a lottery windfall would prompt us to build our own golf courses.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk, Episode 47 – Tomo Bystedt

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 52 countries.