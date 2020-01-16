TeeTalk Episode 48: Australia’s Cam Davis – PGA TOUR Member and 2017 Australian Open Winner

The PGA Tour is back to full field events and we break down the win by playoff by Cam Smith at the Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff over Brendan Steele.

Fresh off his tie for 9th in Hawaii, another Australian, Cam Davis, joins us for the feature interview to share his thoughts on his pro golf journey. We chat life on the road, how important the 2017 Australian Open win was for his career, and what he learned in his rookie year on the PGA TOUR in 2019. We also discuss the wild fires in Australia and how people from their country are raising funds to help those affected.

The Mail Bag throws us a few curve balls this week with questions that range in subject from fashion colours of the year, how Easter may affect The Masters viewership and how many weeks in a row should a golfer play before taking some time off.

We also discuss the unauthorized Charle Woods swing video and the social media contest the LPGA ran to decide their “Player of The Decade.”

TeeTalk Episode 48, Cam Davis, PGA TOUR Member and 2017 Australian Open Winner

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 52 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.