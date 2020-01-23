TeeTalk Episode 49: Michael Gligic, PGA Tour player and Korn Ferry Tour Winner

Scott is away at the PGA Merchandise Show so Stefan welcomes guest co-host Rich McLean, a Golf Canada rules official and Head referee at the Flagstick Open presented by TaylorMade and adidas Golf.

The pair break down the week that was on various golf tours around the world, chat about memories of Jack Nicklaus as he turns 80.

We welcome back Canada’s Michael Gligic, a rookie on the PGA Tour to share how his Fall season went and what he is looking ahead to in 2020. He discusses the state of Canadian Golf, the PGA TOUR learning curve, his success on the Korn Ferry Tour and other development circuits, and some thoughts on the 2020 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf & Country Club.

Rich also adds in some insights on various rules issues in the game, including backstopping and putters that can stand up by themselves.

TeeTalk Episode 49: Michael Gligic

We are now enjoyed by listeners in 52 countries.