TeeTalk Episode 51: Kyle Peters, Caddy To Corey Conners, On The Waste Management Phoenix Open

The boys are finally back in studio together to recount their recent trips to the PGA Merchandise Show and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Kyle “Pepperz” Peters, caddy to PGA TOUR member Corey Conners, makes a return visit to give the inside-the-ropes skinny on the Phoenix experience for a caddy including the most unusual thing he saw during the week. He lays out which events he is looking forward to in 2020 with Corey, details the efforts the Caddy Network, and shares what tattoo he may consider if Corey qualifies and wins a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics.

There is plenty to talk about otherwise, including a deep debate over the recent release of the Distance Insights Report by the USGA and the R&A, the recent rise and fall of PGA TOUR players in the World Rankings, and listener questions covering the value of the Pebble Beach green fee and what golf hole we would like to play over and over again.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 51 – Kyle Peters, PGA TOUR Caddie

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 52 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.