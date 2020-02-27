TeeTalk Episode 54: Casey Ward – PGA of Canada Teaching Professional

Stefan returns from Mexico, leading to an extra helping of content this week.

The boys discuss the implications in the play of Patrick Reed and Bryson Dechambeau at the WGC Mexico Championship and the life-changing play by Viktor Hovland at the Puerto Rico Open.

We touch on separating a pro golfer’s skill level from their character as a fan and our opinions on the potential of the Premier Golf League.

In hypothetical talk, we take on what to do when you spot a pro golfer in a public and how we might react.

PGA of Canada pro Casey Ward joins us as the feature guest and shares her unique story of going from an academic to a golf pro. It includes a story about doing some work with UFC star Conor McGregor, growing up as the daughter of a golf course designer, and living out a dream as a player at the 2019 CP Women’s Open at the Magna Golf Club. She also gives us some ideas on how golf can be more welcoming to new golfers, particularly women.

In Birdie vs Bogey we take on golf course renovations that are eliminating bunkers, the major status of The Players and any implications, as well as the need to show more of the bad shots during golf broadcasts.

Listeners weigh in with Mail Bag questions on stand-up putters, retro golf club tournaments for the pros, dark horse picks for The Masters, and the potential effects of the Coronavirus on golf in the Olympics.

We are now enjoyed by listeners in 58 countries.