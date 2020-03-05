TeeTalk Episode 55: Mitch Sadowsky, Director of Fitness, Lake Nona Golf & CC

Sungjae Im’s triumph at The Honda Classic grabs our attention this week as we break down his first PGA TOUR victory, the 2nd place finish by Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, and the appearance of another Canadian, Albin Choi, as a winning caddy.

Golf fitness is in the spotlight this week as we welcome Mitch Sadowsky, the Fitness Director at the prestigious Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Sadowsky, who works with a number of LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR players, like Ian Poulter, breaks down the key elements of getting the most from your body to benefit your golf swing, He also shares insight on the unique needs of tour pros when it comes to their schedules and tuning their body for the best performance.

Other topics include:

-Tiger Woods on the ballot for the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021

-The Bay Hill Invitational and its importance on the tour

-Paul Azinger’s comments about Tommy Fleetwood and his “need” to win on the PGA TOUR

-Details of the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship

In Birdie vs Bogey we discuss hole in one celebrations, the latest Jordan Golf shoes, the music acts for the 2020 RBC Canadian Open, and Dustin Johnson taking a pass on the 2020 Olympics.

The Mail Bag has us discussing online lessons, potential course records at the 2020 RBC Canadian Open, grip fitting, and how long should a player play as a pro before deciding to quit or keep going.

TeeTalk Episode 55 – Mitch Sadwosky

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 58 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.