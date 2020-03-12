TeeTalk Episode 56: Ryan Desveaux, LPGA Caddy

It’s a busy week with The Players Championship underway so there is plenty to talk about related to one of the biggest non-majors on the PGA TOUR.

LPGA caddy Ryan (Dez) Desveaux (Mel Reid) joins us in-studio for the entire show to add a third voice with a unique insight. That includes how the COVID-19 Coronavirus has effected life on the LPGA TOUR so far for players and caddies alike.

Related to the PGA TOUR we wrap up the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then dive deep in The Players with our picks, discuss the new PGA TOUR domestic broadcast rights deal, and talk about where the TOUR will go in the future with media coverage and growing purses.

In Birdie vs Bogey we talk about Brooks Koepka’s attitude of late, the value of tickets at the RBC Canadian Open, and the possibility of appearance money on the PGA TOUR.

The Mail bag serves up questions on how golf can be more accessible, the highest score we’ve ever made, what will Dez do with the money from his first big win, how we rate the greatness of TPC Sawgrass, and what are our go-to meals at a golf course.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 58 countries.