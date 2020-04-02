TeeTalk Episode 59: Doug Lawrie, PGA Professional and Award-Winning Junior Golf Coach

One of the most exuberant and compelling junior golf coaches in the business, Doug Lawrie, join us on the show.

Lawrie, who is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, explains his road to golf and the many influences that impacted how he became the coach he is today. We talk about the road map to getting better for all golfers, have him answer some junior related mail bag questions, and even dig into some comparisons between NBA players and golfers when it comes to positive skill sets.

We have a little fun by reviewing the 1975 Masters. Scott and Stefan went back and watched the final round broadcast and compared notes on what stood out for them from the championship that year.

On the back end of the show we freewheel and each make fantasy team picks for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights. Stefan takes the captaincy for Team USA and Scott handles the European squad, laying out the twelve players they would each choose for their teams if there were no restrictions in place.

In the Mail Bag we talk private versus group lessons for juniors, junior golf club buying mistakes, must-have golf accessories, carry bags, and the potential re-match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

TeeTalk, Episode 59: Doug Lawrie

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 59 countries.