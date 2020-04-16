TeeTalk Episode 61: Corey Conners & Kyle Peters

We often have tour players or caddies on the show but in this episode we blend both worlds. 2019 Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners AND his caddy Kyle Peters join us to talk taking time off, watching the rewind of the 2019 Masters and Valero Texas Open, what they’d serve at the Masters Champions dinner, video games, and what they miss about golf right now.

They also help us answer this week’s mail bag, including questions about odd golf partners, things they’re particular about in golf, and who between Rory and Jordan will be the first to secure the career grand slam.

Scott and Stefan break down the 2019 Masters final round, pick their top five TaylorMade irons of all-time, and discuss which pro golfers they believe benefit most from this extended break in play.

TeeTalk Ep. 61 Corey Conners/Kyle Peters

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 59 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.