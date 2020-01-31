TeeTalk Episode 50: Ken Thompson of True Sports (Shafts)

Episode 50 has Scott flying solo while Stefan attended the Waste Management Open in Phoenix.

We do a quick wrap of the week past including the European Tour, LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, and some events from the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

Ken Thompson of the PGMC/ ACCRA Division of True Sports joins us as the guet to discuss their latest products for 2020 including some enviromentally-focussed initiatives.

The MailBag is full of travel and equipment questions and we welcome a special guest for a “Would You Rather” Quiz.

