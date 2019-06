This week we break down the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and the victory by Gary Woodland as well as the record-breaking 9th LPGA win by Brooke Henderson in Michigan.

LPGA star Angel Yin is the entertaining feature interview, calling in from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Minnesota, and is Stefan headed back out to caddy more on the PGA TOUR?

Episode 21: Angel Yin Calls in From The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship



Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.