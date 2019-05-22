TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 17 – Web.com Tour Payer Brad Fritsch

This week on TeeTalk we share some thoughts on the dominant victory by Brooks Keopka at the PGA Championship, share how the Flagstick Open went and invite in Web.com Tour player Brad Fritsch for an interview.

Brad breaks downs his season so far, talks a little hockey, and pulls back the curtain on some wild tales playing golf in South America during his early days as a pro.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 17: Web.com Tour Player Brad Fritsch

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.