On this show, we feature interviews with 8-time LPGA winner Brooke Henderson and her sister/caddy Brittany Henderson.

We chat about the Kevin Na win at the Charles Schwab Challenge and discuss the U.S. Women’s Open.

Having fun on the golf course, course setup and design variety also pop into the conversation.

Episode 18 Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast: Brooke Henderson & Brittany Henderson



Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.