TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 12 – Featuring Cameron Jacobs, PGA Professional and Taylormade Performance Lab Manager

This week Nick and Stefan are stuck in Canada, while Scott is traveling Northern Ireland thanks to Tourism Ireland. The boys discuss Scott’s trip as he barely makes it through due to sickness and lack of sleep.

Stefan and Nick chat with Cameron Jacobs, PGA Professional and Taylormade Performance Lab Manager, about Tiger Woods winning the masters, fitting professional athletes, and Taylormade’s 2019 line of equipment.

Don’t forget to sign up for the Flagstick Open presented by TaylorMade Canada and adidas Golf Canada on May 18th and 19th!

Cameron Jacobs, TaylorMade Golf



Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.



