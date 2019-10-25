TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 39 – Cooper Brown, Great Lakes Tour GLT Tour Champion

It’s a beefy episode with a feature interview highlighting an up and coming Canadian pro golfer, Cooper Brown, and his journey. That included time at Augusta University and he gives details about visits to Augusta National Golf Club.

We also have a very full Mail Bag and Birdie or Bogey segments this week covering a wide range of topics including rules, the oldest golf club in our bags, thoughts on Tiger considering himself for the Presidents Cup Team, our choices for a Women’s Skins Game, and a whole lot more!

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 39 – Cooper Brown

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 45 countries.