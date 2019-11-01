TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 40 – Andrew Jensen: Touring Professional, Public Speaker, Golf YouTuber, and Mental Health Advocate

Lots to talk about this week including the big 82nd PGA TOUR win by Tiger Woods at the ZOZO Championship, the new Bermuda Championship, and the continued chase to be a Presidents Cup pick by Canadians Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin.

Our feature interview with Andrew Jensen helps us explore the challenges of dealing with mental health issues while playing professional golf, and the in and outs of being a Golf YouTube Content Creator. It’s a interesting and multi-faceted discussion.

The Birdie or Bogey segment sees us analyze the changing broadcast team at CBS Sports, the topic of wearing earbuds during practice, Annika Sorenstam breaking more barriers, and whether we think hoodies have a place in golf course fashion.

In the Mail Bag we talk about how to keep your game sharp through the winter, the best players we have ever teed it up with, and what professional golfers we would like to caddy for.

TeeTalk Ep. 40 with Andrew Jensen

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 47 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.